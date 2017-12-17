Panthers slow Rodgers early, take lead

Getty Images

At least the Panthers are off to a good start on the field.

On a day when accusations of workplace misconduct against owner Jerry Richardson were published, the football started the way they were hoping.

They didn’t let Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers torch them early, and they put the first points on the board, taking a 7-0 lead on Christian McCaffrey‘s 7-yard reception.

McCaffrey was the focus of the offense early, with 60 of the 85 yards of their opening drive, split among 20 rushing and 40 receiving yards. That’s the kind of production they’ve been hoping for from the first-rounder all year.

Rodgers completed his first pass but their opening drive stalled, which is probably to be expected for a guy who took eight weeks off.