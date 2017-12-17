Raiders get back into game with quick start to second half

Getty Images

The Raiders answered a flat first half with a blazing start to the second, and they didn’t wait long.

Cordarrelle Patterson returned the opening kickoff of the second half 100 yards for a touchdown, and even though that was called back by a penalty, the Raiders still carved into the 10-0 hafltime lead.

Instead of the quick score, they settled for an 11-play, 90-yard touchdown drive, with Derek Carr hitting Michael Crabtree to cap their most impressive drive of the evening.

Cornerback Sean Smith followed with his second interception of the night, and appeared to have scored with it, but was ruled down by contact.

They had to settle for a field goal after that one, but the game looks much different at 10-10 than it did moments ago.