Raiders tackle Donald Penn limps off during slow start

AP

Raiders left tackle Donald Penn just limped off the field, in obvious pain.

The respective offenses in this game can say the same thing.

The Cowboys hold a 3-0 lead in the first quarter of a game that has yet to offer many thrills so far, and with Penn out, the Raiders may not muster more.

Penn went down when teammate Kelechi Osemele rolled onto his leg in a pile, and he limped off the field and straight to the locker room. They’ve announced he’s questionable to return with a foot injury.

The Raiders have gained 21 feet of total offense (seven yards) on their first two possessions, so the Cowboys have been able to withstand an early interception by Dak Prescott.