Rams controlling Seahawks thus far with 13-0 lead

The Rams aren’t intimated by Seattle, at least not so far. Los Angeles turned the crowd against the home team in the first quarter.

The Rams lead 13-0 after the first quarter in a dominating start that left Seahawks fans booing their own team.

Los Angeles outgained Seattle 95 yards to 39 in the first quarter. The Rams have two sacks and a takeaway.

Greg Zuerlein kicked field goals of 36 and 31 yards, and Todd Gurley had a 1-yard touchdown run. Gurley has eight carries for 58 yards and a touchdown, which came one play after Pharoh Cooper returned a punt 53 yards to the Seattle 1.

The Seahawks are lucky they’re only two scores behind. The Rams’ first two drives ended at the Seattle 18 and 13. Los Angeles’ third drive ended on fourth-and-one from the Seattle 24 when Michael Wilhoite intercepted Jared Goff early in the second quarter.