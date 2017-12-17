Rams destroy Seahawks in first half with stunning 34-0 lead

Posted by Charean Williams on December 17, 2017, 5:49 PM EST
AP

Aaron Donald. Todd Gurley. Pharoh Cooper.

Those three players in particular have been thorns in the Seahawks’ side today as the Rams have won all three phases in a dominating first half. Los Angeles leads 34-0, the franchise’s largest halftime lead in 572 all-time road games.

It’s the second-most first-half points the Seahawks have allowed in the Pete Carroll era. Seattle allowed 35 points in the first half of a 41-7 loss to the Giants on Nov. 7, 2010.

Donald has four tackles, two sacks, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble, showing why Russell Wilson tabbed the defensive lineman “the best defensive player I’ve ever played against.” Gurley has 16 carries for 144 yards and three touchdowns and two catches for 14 yards. Cooper has four punt returns for 109 yards and a near-touchdown.

The Seahawks committed two turnovers.

Between the takeaways and Cooper’s returns, Los Angeles started only one of seven possessions in their own end of the field. The Rams started their drives at the Seattle 40, midfield, the Seattle 1, their own 20, the Seattle 36, the Seattle 39 and the Seattle 47.

Nothing went Seattle’s way in the first half other than the Seahawks managing to hold the Rams to field goals after Los Angeles reached the Seattle 18 and 13 on its first two possessions. The Rams came away with no points on their third drive as it ended on fourth-and-one from the Seattle 24 when Michael Wilhoite intercepted Jared Goff early in the second quarter.

In other words, the game is not as close as the score might indicate.

Wilson completed 8 of 15 passes, and Goff is 10-for-16 for 91 yards with an interception and a touchdown.

24 responses to “Rams destroy Seahawks in first half with stunning 34-0 lead

  7. Russell Wilson has been sacked five times today (three by Aaron Donald, two by Robert Quinn).

    O-line is still a joke and NEEDS to be upgraded BIG TIME in the draft…

  9. Congratulations to the 2017 NFC West champions Los Angeles Rams!

    Guess you shouldn’t make proclamations on the outcome of the season before they play the games eh 2012s?

    Enjoy the playoffs from the same place as the 49ers and Cardinals.

    Don’t forget your participation trophies.

  10. Wow, hopefully Goff and or Gurley ask Seattle D “you mad bro”.
    Also love how the Seattle fans supported their team today…LOL

  11. In retrospect, I’m glad Michael Bennett didn’t get suspended for this game. Much better that he be on the field for the embarrassment. No telling how many players he will try to injure in the second half though

  14. It’s no surprise. With the defense hurting the Seahawks are nobody. Wilson’s not good enough to make an average team good. There Rams are the class of the division, and it’s not going to change anytime soon.

  15. Good. I hope this makes the Seahawks clean house. No more overpaying guys on the defensive side of the football, invest more in the o line, get rid of Cable and Bevell. Even Richard looks like a stiff as a coordinator.

  17. Pete will complain to the league office that the game he was watching all the points were scored by the Seahawks, not the Rams and that the results of the game should be reversed to a Seahawks win. I’m sure that’s what the Seahags fans saw as well. Either that or the Rams cheated.

  18. scmems07 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 6:14 pm
    —–
    What the heck are you talking about???? Wilson has been carrying this team all season. I’m a Redskins fan but I’ve watched the Seahawks over the past month and a half and their entire offense has been Wilson. No running game, no offensive line, and a defense that’s injured everywhere and Wilson still has them above .500….Where were your comments the past month and a half?

  20. This one shouldn’t be shocking. Even when Jeff Fisher was coaching (or not coaching, depending on how you look at it) the Rams, they have given Seattle fits. TThis year, they are simply a better team. I still think top to bottom Minnesota is the best team and roster in the NFC from what I’ve seen, fulfilling the promise I had of them going into last year before Bridgewater got hurt right before the season, but the Rams are going to be a tough out. This might be a changing of the guard happening with these NFC teams and that Jaguar upstart defense in the AFC.

    __________

    Their only two good wins of the year the Seahawks defense held two of the highest scoring teams in the league, the Rams and eagles to 10 points each, all of the other games have been against terrible teams… But yeah, it’s all Wilson. You are just like all of the other Seahawks fans, buying into the media nonsense. Wilson will keep getting his garbage stats so people like you can keep buying in.

  23. The way this season has gone for Seattle, Russell Wilson needs to be offensive player of the week every week for the Sea Gulls to make the playoffs. He came up short against Jacksonville and also today against the LAmbs. He will have 2 more tough games the rest of this season. Unless Seattle can magically rebuild the O line next season, he will have tough games every week in 2018.

  24. The Rams made fools of the Seahawks today. The famous 12th man started booing the home team. They should have done a decibel reading for the boos. Rams can sew up the NFC West. Unfortunately that might mean a ticket price increase.

