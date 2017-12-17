Rams destroy Seahawks in first half with stunning 34-0 lead

AP

Aaron Donald. Todd Gurley. Pharoh Cooper.

Those three players in particular have been thorns in the Seahawks’ side today as the Rams have won all three phases in a dominating first half. Los Angeles leads 34-0, the franchise’s largest halftime lead in 572 all-time road games.

It’s the second-most first-half points the Seahawks have allowed in the Pete Carroll era. Seattle allowed 35 points in the first half of a 41-7 loss to the Giants on Nov. 7, 2010.

Donald has four tackles, two sacks, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble, showing why Russell Wilson tabbed the defensive lineman “the best defensive player I’ve ever played against.” Gurley has 16 carries for 144 yards and three touchdowns and two catches for 14 yards. Cooper has four punt returns for 109 yards and a near-touchdown.

The Seahawks committed two turnovers.

Between the takeaways and Cooper’s returns, Los Angeles started only one of seven possessions in their own end of the field. The Rams started their drives at the Seattle 40, midfield, the Seattle 1, their own 20, the Seattle 36, the Seattle 39 and the Seattle 47.

Nothing went Seattle’s way in the first half other than the Seahawks managing to hold the Rams to field goals after Los Angeles reached the Seattle 18 and 13 on its first two possessions. The Rams came away with no points on their third drive as it ended on fourth-and-one from the Seattle 24 when Michael Wilhoite intercepted Jared Goff early in the second quarter.

In other words, the game is not as close as the score might indicate.

Wilson completed 8 of 15 passes, and Goff is 10-for-16 for 91 yards with an interception and a touchdown.