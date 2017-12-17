Rams take control of NFC West with dominating 42-7 win over Seattle

AP

The Rams took control of Sunday’s game early and never let go. They now have control of the NFC West.

Los Angeles thumped Seattle 42-7 in a battle for NFC West supremacy, giving the Rams a two-game lead over the Seahawks with two games to play. The Rams (10-4) last made the playoffs in 2004 when they qualified with an 8-8 record. The franchise’s last winning season came in 2003 when it went 12-4.

The Rams finish the regular season at Tennessee and at home against the 49ers.

Seattle, which has won three of the past four division titles, has work left — and now in need of help — to secure its sixth consecutive playoff appearance. The Seahawks (8-6) have games left at Dallas and at home against the Cardinals.

The Rams led 13-0 after the first quarter, 34-0 at halftime and coasted in the second half in handing the Seahawks their worst home loss since a 41-3 spanking to the Jets in 1997. The Rams won all three phases as Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald and Pharoh Cooper all had huge days.

Gurley rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries and caught three passes for 28 yards and a touchdown, giving him four total touchdowns and 180 yards from scrimmage on 24 touches.

Donald had three sacks, five tackles, two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and a tackle for loss. Robert Quinn contributed two sacks and a forced fumble.

Cooper returned seven punts for 128 yards, including a 53-yarder to the 1-yard line, and two kickoffs for 52 yards.

The Seahawks managed only 149 yards as they allowed seven sacks, had two turnovers and gave up a safety on an intentional grounding call. Wilson completed 14 of 30 passes for 142 yards with a touchdown and ran five times for 39 yards.

The Rams had 244 rushing yards as Malcolm Brown replaced Gurley and had 10 carries for 45 yards, and Tavon Austin had 10 carries for 44 yards.

Jared Goff completed 14 of 21 passes for 120 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The victory was as easy as they come.

Of the Rams’ first seven possessions, only one started in their own end of the field. Their average starting position for their 14 drives was their own 47.