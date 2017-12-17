Ravens keep pace in wild-card race with 27-10 win

AP

The Ravens beat the Browns 27-10 to keep pace with the Bills in the wild-card race.

Baltimore’s fourth victory in five weeks gives the Ravens an 8-6 record. The Ravens are in good shape, with only Indianapolis and Cincinnati left on their schedule.

For the fifth time this season, the Ravens allowed 10 or fewer points.

Their victory Sunday looked a lot like their 24-10 victory over the Browns in Week 2. The Ravens had five takeaways and three sacks in that game. They had two sacks and four takeaways Sunday and scored a defensive touchdown on a 1-yard fumble return by Brandon Williams.

Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer probably is relieved he won’t have to see the Ravens defense again this season. He went 20-for-37 for 146 yards with two interceptions, and he also lost a fumble. Eric Weddle and Brandon Carr had picks, and Matt Judon and Za'Darius Smith each had a sack, with Smith’s sack resulting in Williams’ recovery.

The Browns finished with 266 yards.

The Ravens had 376 yards as Joe Flacco completed 26 of 42 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown. Mike Wallace caught six passes for 89 yards. Javorius Allen had 13 carries for 70 yards.

Punter Sam Koch also had a good day, dropping three punts inside the Cleveland 5-yard line. One of those set up Williams’ defensive touchdown.

The Browns closed out their home schedule with another loss. They finished their home schedule last season with their only victory of the season, a 20-17 victory over the Chargers on Dec. 24.

Cleveland is only two losses from going 0-16, with games at Chicago and at Pittsburgh remaining. The 2008 Lions are the only team in NFL history to go 0-16.