Ravens lead Browns only 17-10 after leaving points on the field

AP

The Ravens have 219 yards of offense and a 17-10 lead over the Browns, but they could have had more.

Baltimore had one drive stall at the Cleveland 13 forcing the Ravens to settle for a 31-yard field from Justin Tucker. Later, the Ravens turned it over on downs inside the Cleveland 5.

On first-and-goal from the 4, Joe Flacco ran for 3 yards. Flacco then threw incomplete before the Browns stuffed Alex Collins twice.

The Browns, who had no yards in the first quarter, took over at their own 4 and used a 59-yard run by Isaiah Crowell on their way to a 96-yard drive and a 7-3 lead. Duke Johnson Jr. scored on a 12-yard run.

The Ravens finally got into the end zone on a 2-yard run by Flacco with 3:01 remaining in the first half. They added a touchdown with 59 seconds remaining on a 33-yard pass from Flacco to Benjamin Watson, which followed an Anthony Levine Sr. recovery of a Johnson fumble.

The Browns got back within one score on the final play of the half as Zane Gonzalez hit a 45-yard field goal.

Flacco has completed 14 of 24 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown. Mike Wallace has four catches for 60 yards and Watson three for 56.

DeShone Kizer completed 10 of 16 passes for 68 yards with an interception in the first half. Eric Weddle had the pick for the Ravens. Crowell has four carries for 69 yards. Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman have combined for only three catches for 34 yards.