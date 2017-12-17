Report: Andrew Luck may need biceps tendon surgery

Getty Images

Colts owner Jim Irsay gave a brief update about quarterback Andrew Luck from the league meetings last week and said that there is “nothing ominous” in Luck’s right shoulder while adding that there’s no surgery planned at the moment.

That plan could reportedly change once Luck returns from his trip to Europe to get treatment on the shoulder.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Luck will begin a throwing program once he returns to the U.S. and that program will determine whether he needs “corrective surgery on his biceps tendon.” Mortensen reports that Luck is optimistic that things will go well, but that surgery will be an option if pain returns once he resumes throwing.

The surgery comes with a 3-6 month recovery timeline and they’d like to know if it’s needed by mid-January, which means Luck should be back on these shores soon with a better idea of his medical outlook after a lost 2017 season.