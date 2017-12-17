Antonio Brown has partially torn calf muscle

Getty Images

The Steelers’ night ended in painful fashion as Ben Roethlisberger was intercepted on the final offensive play of the game to give the Patriots a 27-24 win and the inside track on the first overall seed in the AFC playoffs.

Whatever seed the Steelers wind up with, having wide receiver Antonio Brown in the lineup will enhance their chances of sticking around for a while. Brown’s presence was in some doubt after a calf injury sent him to the hospital in the first half of the game, but it looks like he’ll be back for the playoffs.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported and PFT has confirmed with a league source that Brown has a partially torn calf muscle. He’s not expected to need surgery or play in Houston next weekend, but he is expected to return to action for the postseason.

The Steelers close the regular season against the Browns at home in Week 17. Homefield throughout the AFC playoffs and a first-round bye could still be up for grabs, although the competition may make it easier to hold off on playing Brown if there’s any doubt about his fitness at that point.