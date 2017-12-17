Antonio Brown has partially torn calf muscle

Posted by Josh Alper on December 17, 2017, 8:01 PM EST
The Steelers’ night ended in painful fashion as Ben Roethlisberger was intercepted on the final offensive play of the game to give the Patriots a 27-24 win and the inside track on the first overall seed in the AFC playoffs.

Whatever seed the Steelers wind up with, having wide receiver Antonio Brown in the lineup will enhance their chances of sticking around for a while. Brown’s presence was in some doubt after a calf injury sent him to the hospital in the first half of the game, but it looks like he’ll be back for the playoffs.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported and PFT has confirmed with a league source that Brown has a partially torn calf muscle. He’s not expected to need surgery or play in Houston next weekend, but he is expected to return to action for the postseason.

The Steelers close the regular season against the Browns at home in Week 17. Homefield throughout the AFC playoffs and a first-round bye could still be up for grabs, although the competition may make it easier to hold off on playing Brown if there’s any doubt about his fitness at that point.

  8. Won’t need him the final 2 weeks of the season anyway. So if they get a 1st round bye, that’s essentially 4 weeks of rest.

  10. Other guys have to step up…that’s it. They did good today, and if Haley/Tomlin had not started playing not to lose, they most likely would have won the game. It should not have come down to JJ catch/non-catch…and on that subject the BS Football league needs to revamp the catch rule. Game, after game you see great catches/finishes ruined. To me, if a guy catches the ball, and makes a football move (in this case, turning and lunging for the end zone, in complete control of the ball), it should be a catch.

  12. Too bad — the dude has been having an incredible season. I hope he can play in the postseason. Steelers win this game if Brown is healthy for 60 minutes.

  13. > If the Steelers are unable to defend Gronk, they deserve to lose.
    Gronk is insanely hard to defend. Pretty much no team can defend vs Gronk.

  14. truthdispensary says:
    December 17, 2017 at 8:06 pm
    The Patricheats lost that game…too bad the NFL helps them cheat so frequently.

    ——————————

    The Steelers could’ve won that game just like the Seahawks and Falcons could have in the Super Bowls. But you have to play a full 60 minutes against the Patriots or you see what happens.

  15. I thought it would have been a broken fibula the way the injury occurred. Strange injury to partially tear your calf. Hope he recovers well. He makes the game more fun to watch

  16. Confirmed. Out for the year.

    As much as I dislike the Steelers… I hate injuries to great players no matter who they are. Best wishes in recovery.

  18. Gotta hand it to Big Ben. After Brady just won his 51st last minute game winning drive Ben brought his guys right back down the field, and were it not for a slight bobble would have pulled it out. Certainly with A Brown in the entire game I don’t think our Pats would have been able to win it, but we’ll never know. Hell of a game. Seems like one way or another Brady and the Pats are able to continue pulling off these miracle wins. To win tonight in their house was always going to be a monumental task, yet somehow the Pats did it again. Go Brady and Go Blue….

  22. LyinRogerMustGo says:
    December 17, 2017 at 8:21 pm
    Confirmed. Out for the year.
    —-
    My bad. Regular season, nothing confirmed about playoffs. I read it as he’d miss the rest of the year.

  24. It sucks to see one of the best players in the league go down. Fortunately for the Steelers, they’re loaded at WR. Unfortunately, AB is the best of the group.

  25. After that vicious game v CIN when Shazier was in hospital, 3 Bengals suffered concussions, and JJSS got suspended; Brown talked openly about ‘Karma’ and how he’d pay JJSS’s fine, showing complete disrespect to their opponents.

    With their recent TD celebrations; they’ve mimicked AJ Green and today, they take the pi$$ out of Burfict being concussed on the turf. Vince Williams has also illustrated his complete disrespect towards Mixon this week with some off his brainless utterings.

    I have no particular horse in this race; but the NFL really ought to be suspending people like JJSS, Antonio Brown and Vince Williams for celebrating opponents getting injured and concussed.

    It really is this sort of stuff that unnecessarily stokes up the ill-feeling in this rivalry.

    Funny thing that ‘karma’ thing aint it Antonio ? The football gods are watching……..

  27. I would bet you see Brown playing in 4-5 weeks (assuming of course Steelers still in it as I would expect).

  30. As a steeler fan they lost the game before that. Bad play calling to give Brady the ball back cost them. It was a great game anyway. Hopefully both Brown and Burkhead can come back for the playoffs

  31. Three facts: Brady owns the Steelers to the point where he should have some say in the hiring and firing of coaches and personnel; it was clearly an incomplete catch and lastly, Antonio should’ve caught that pass in the end zone. Finally, will this injury in any way effect his celebration dances in the end zone?

  33. They have already lost the #1 seed.

    Each team has two games left. Chalking up two wins ahead of time is fool’s gold. This could end up anywhere.

  34. truthdispensary says:
    December 17, 2017 at 8:06 pm
    The Patricheats lost that game…too bad the NFL helps them cheat so frequently.

    ——————-
    Embarassing.

  36. polksaladandy says:
    December 17, 2017 at 8:52 pm

    Three facts: Brady owns the Steelers to the point where he should have some say in the hiring and firing of coaches and personnel; it was clearly an incomplete catch and lastly, Antonio should’ve caught that pass in the end zone. Finally, will this injury in any way effect his celebration dances in the end zone?
    ——
    Anything else to add homer?

  37. steelcurtainn says:
    December 17, 2017 at 8:50 pm
    It’s not the end of the season. NE got lucky and they know it. Gonna have to do it again if you want to go to the Sb. Steelers will be waiting.

    ——————
    When someone ‘gets lucky’ against you that often its not luck.

  38. New England, the class of the NFL donut again. Tom Brady MVP, they will be going to the Super Bowl. The elephant in the room is the Pittsbutgh pain in the ass. Roth keep your head down!

  39. Good. Glad to hear he’ll be back for the rematch. Even as a Pats fan, it’s a pleasure to watch AB play, even when its against your team. He plays the game right.

  40. Poor coaching by Tomlin. He can play tough and say they play to win but they LOST and looked dumb on the fake grounding the ball. Horrible call . Pats will blow pit out if they play them again.

  42. doctorrustbelt says:
    December 17, 2017 at 8:02 pm
    KARMA.

    Have a nice day.
    – – –

    Karma? LOL I thought that was a Bengals fan thing to say (since AB supposedly said it to Burflict). You are a Browns fan. I’m not a Steelers fan, but it’s clear who the best, most envious organziation in that division is. It’s usually the one all of the other teams’ fans hate the most.

    Fans don’t hate the crappy teams, just the good ones.

  46. Pats still have never faced Ben, Bell and Brown together for a full game. Many of these games would have gone differently if they had.

  47. My, the haters are out tonight!
    Or should I say the chokers and the losers are out tonight.
    Nothing like Brady owning the Steelers.
    Go Pats! #1.

  49. truthdispensary says:
    December 17, 2017 at 8:06 pm
    The Patricheats lost that game…too bad the NFL helps them cheat so frequently.
    ——————————————

    ho,ho,ho
    merry christmas

    go pats

  50. randomcommenter says:
    December 17, 2017 at 9:42 pm
    Pats still have never faced Ben, Bell and Brown together for a full game. Many of these games would have gone differently if they had.

    Really……….you are funny

  51. terripet says:
    December 17, 2017 at 8:14 pm
    Jacksonville is the team to beat in the afc

    —-

    Nothing – and I mean NOTHING – is more certain that a terripet prediction being wrong.

    You can always bet the house in it.

  52. Too bad for Brown. I’m glad it isn’t season ending. I hope the same for Burkhead. It sure puts a crimp in the MVP run for 84.

    Go Pats!

  53. Steelers drop to #3 seed, lose to Ravens in wild card in Round #3, Ravens go on to win their 3rd SB in only 20 years of existence. It will start the 3rd year of Ben’s retirement drama, and James Harrison’s age will no longer start with a 3. Follow that?

  54. JustBlameTrumpOrRussia says:
    December 17, 2017 at 10:30 pm
    Steelers drop to #3 seed, lose to Ravens in wild card in Round #3, Ravens go on to win their 3rd SB in only 20 years of existence. It will start the 3rd year of Ben’s retirement drama, and James Harrison’s age will no longer start with a 3. Follow that?
    ————————————————————————————————————————————————–
    Just a small history lesson. The Ravens aren’t in their 20th year of existence,they were formerly the Cleveland Browns, an original NFL team. If you ‘so called’ fans and Baltimorons had any chops, you would be rooting for the Baltimore Colts instead of letting the history of Johnny U end up in Indy. Follow that?

  55. History lesson.

    According to the NFL, the Ravens were an expansion team, founded in 1996.

    Just as Indy owns those old Baltimore Colts championships.

    It’s not consistent or makes any sense. But the NFL makes the rules and says it’s so.

  56. The Tomlin/Ben Steelers have beaten Tom Brady one time in ten seasons. There is something more to this than injures or officiating.

  58. So much for the “Brady owns the Steelers” mantra. Steelers win were it not for the bad call (yes, he had control; he could not have turned with the ball if he didn’t). And all the other stats were heavily in favor of the Steelers.

  59. I have trouble buying the story that he will be back this year. I had a partial tear in my calk muscle a few years ago. Painful as heck, you cant move without it hurting. And aside from nit being able to move without pain for 3-4 weeks it had to be treated carefully, I could not run and had to watch what I did to avoid making it worse. It was close to 3 months until it was healed to the point where I was not in real danger of retearing it that they let me start doing light jogs again and even then they had me move slowly as I built back up to normal running.

