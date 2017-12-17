Report: Rex Burkhead’s knee injury isn’t major

Getty Images

The initial tests on Rex Burkhead‘s injured knee delivered good news: The Patriots running back did not tear his ACL, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Burkhead could miss some time, but his knee injury isn’t significant. (It’s probably a good bet Burkhead will undergo an MRI on Monday to be sure.)

Burkhead scored the first Patriots touchdown Sunday and had five touches for 17 yards before leaving in the third quarter with the injury.

He has played in 10 games this season with 64 carries for 264 yards and five touchdowns and 30 catches for 254 yards and three touchdowns.