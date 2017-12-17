Report: Rex Burkhead’s knee injury isn’t major

Posted by Charean Williams on December 17, 2017, 9:20 PM EST
Getty Images

The initial tests on Rex Burkhead‘s injured knee delivered good news: The Patriots running back did not tear his ACL, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Burkhead could miss some time, but his knee injury isn’t significant. (It’s probably a good bet Burkhead will undergo an MRI on Monday to be sure.)

Burkhead scored the first Patriots touchdown Sunday and had five touches for 17 yards before leaving in the third quarter with the injury.

He has played in 10 games this season with 64 carries for 264 yards and five touchdowns and 30 catches for 254 yards and three touchdowns.

19 responses to “Report: Rex Burkhead’s knee injury isn’t major

  5. florida76 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 9:24 pm
    Journeyman back who hasn’t had the impact Pats thought he would have after escaping Cincinnati.

    Um… what was the impact he was supposed to have? 8 TD’s with White, Lewis and Gillislee on the roster is underperforming for a journeyman now? Man, tough crowd.

  9. skawh says:
    December 17, 2017 at 9:25 pm
    Luckiest team in sports – by far!

    ——————-

    We are a team of destiny. See you in Minny.

  10. Eric Rowe deserves so much credit tonight.

    Logan Ryan was getting lit up by Julio Jones in the first half last Super Bowl.

    Eric Rowe was then assigned to Julio Jones. Rowe shut Jones done…except 2 throws…one being one of the craziest catches in Super Bowl history.

    Still great coverage by Rowe.

    Great win, but Rowe saved the game.

  11. The Patriots can survive injuries like this because they have multiple guys who get meaningful carries. Unlike the Steelers who hand it to Bell 123 times each game.

  12. skawh says:
    December 17, 2017 at 9:25 pm
    Luckiest team in sports – by far!
    __________________________________________________________________________________________
    Yea, they really had luck rolling their way on the Tyree helmet catch that cost them the 1st Superbowl against the Giants, not to mention the Welker drop in the second SB against the Giants. They did get lucky that they played the Seahawks who have one of the dumber coaches in the league, not to mention that their players and fans shoot their mouths off by saying things like “You mad bro”? To Tom Brady after a loss. Classy move. But then they have won 5 Superbowls in the last 18 years, and have been in 2 more, so yea, I guess that is the Seattle fans definition of “Luckiest team in football”, although I think they may be a little envious of the whole thing.

  13. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    December 17, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    skawh says:
    December 17, 2017 at 9:25 pm
    Luckiest team in sports – by far!

    ——————-

    We are a team of destiny. See you in Minny.
    ____________________________________________

    Oh chip you so funny, how many people on this thread do you really believe won’t know you are answering yourself? Or that there’s a real Pats fan in existence that believes the legion of bust is going to the Super Bowl for that matter?
    #fakepatsandhawksfan

  14. Ripcord56 says:
    December 17, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    skawh says:
    December 17, 2017 at 9:25 pm
    Luckiest team in sports – by far!
    __________________________________________________________________________________________
    Yea, they really had luck rolling their way on the Tyree helmet catch that cost them the 1st Superbowl against the Giants, not to mention the Welker drop in the second SB against the Giants. They did get lucky that they played the Seahawks who have one of the dumber coaches in the league, not to mention that their players and fans shoot their mouths off by saying things like “You mad bro”? To Tom Brady after a loss. Classy move. But then they have won 5 Superbowls in the last 18 years, and have been in 2 more, so yea, I guess that is the Seattle fans definition of “Luckiest team in football”, although I think they may be a little envious of the whole thing.
    ——
    You’re right, Seahawks and Atlanta have the dumbest OC’s in the league who gifted 2SB’s to NE by nonsensical play. Finally, a NE fan acknowledges that fact. Hat’s off to you sir!

  15. I guess you could say he cheated fate. Then again I guess you could say cheated about anything to do with Pats

  16. Love Burkhead! Never got a shot in Cincy but a fan fav for his hard play when he was on field. Happy for his success in NE as I predicted and hope he gets back healthy this year!

  18. skawh says:
    December 17, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Luckiest team in sports – by far!

    ——————–

    Keep thinking that….And I’ll keep enjoying the wins. There is such a thing about IQ and what you do with it.

Leave a Reply

