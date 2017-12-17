Rex Burkhead done for day with knee injury

Getty Images

The Steelers lost wide receiver Antonio Brown to an injury in the first half of Sunday’s game and the Patriots saw one of their offensive headliners leave for the day in the third quarter.

Running back Rex Burkhead was slow to get up after a short run inside the Pittsburgh 5-yard-line and went to the blue medical tent for evaluation after medical personnel helped him off the field. The Patriots announced that Burkhead has a knee injury and will not return a short time later.

Burkhead scored the first Patriots touchdown of the day in the first quarter and had five touches for 17 yards overall on Sunday.

Tom Brady threw a four-yard touchdown to Brandin Cooks a couple of plays after Burkhead was injured, but Stephen Gostkowski missed the extra point to leave the Steelers up 17-16.