Richardson announcement throws wrench into Panthers’ postseason

The Panthers have made another push to the postseason, but this year’s playoff run will be unlike any other the team has ever had.

With Jerry Richardson, the only owner the team has ever had, announced his intention to commence the process of selling the team after the 2017 season ends, the looming sale will hover over the rest of the 2017 season — and specifically over the postseason.

The impact won’t be known until the players get a chance to process the information. For many of them, it may not mean anything, absent the disclosure of allegations and evidence that could cause them to feel differently about Richardson. For people like coach Ron Rivera and G.M. Marty Hurney, it may mean everything, eventually.

For now, all they can do is focus on the task at hand. The looming sale will be a distraction only if they let it be one. It possible could galvanize them for the rest of the year.

There’s only one way to find out. One game, one week at a time.