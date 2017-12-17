Richardson’s decision likely will end NFL investigation

Posted by Mike Florio on December 17, 2017, 9:34 PM EST
The most obvious question arising in the wake of the news that Panthers owner Jerry Richardson will sell the team after the season is whether his decision makes moot the NFL’s still-not-yet-started investigation regarding allegations of workplace misconduct. Asked that question on Sunday night, the NFL had no comment.

Chances are that the investigation will not proceed. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL’s decision to take contract of the investigation sparked multiple conversations that prompted Richardson to decide to voluntarily end his ownership of the team, avoiding the various potential issues that could arise from an investigation and, possibly, an effort to involuntarily end his ownership of the team. With Richardson deciding to sell, the league likely will be standing down.

And so the situation played out much like the NBA’s expulsion of former Clippers owner Donald Sterling. The difference, however, is that Sterling was generally not well-liked by his partners. Richardson was, and still is. The league deserves credit for setting those concerns aside when taking steps that ultimately will bring to a conclusion Richardson’s 22-year ownership of the team.

30 responses to “Richardson’s decision likely will end NFL investigation

  2. It is now as if the dirt bag did nothing wrong.

    That worked out so well for the team who drafted a serial honor code violator and a thief.

  7. There has been plenty of chatter regarding this owner and his racist, mysogynistic ways. Dating back to the comments he made to Cam before the Draft. to have given hush money and agreed to sell the team is a pretty big indication of some things, Mr Richardson

  10. exinsidetrader says:
    December 17, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Allegations are not proof.
    _________________________________

    You’re right but a plea bargain usually is. Richardson apparently couldn’t stomach the idea of being publicly ‘Sterlinged’ so he ‘plead down’ of his own volition. Probably saved himself plenty of green by selling before the brand got hammered and saved his team a high draft pick.

  12. exinsidetrader says:
    December 17, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Allegations are not proof.
    ——
    He bought the “proof” through sealed payoffs. Get a clue!

  14. He’s 81 and he may as well just sell the team because as we’ve seen these days allegations are all that are needed to be found guilty.

    We need to pump the brakes on this mob justice stuff where there’s an allegation with no proof and people demand the person be fired, or banned or whatever.

    You also have to be careful about applying today’s standards to something that happened 20 or 30 years ago. It may be something that at the time was not viewed as wrong but by today’s standards it is.

    The guy is 81. People that age have a far different vocabulary. They use phrases all the time that are dated and maybe seen as inappropriate today. But you have to take intent into account.

    I have no idea what this guy actually did, but isn’t it pretty ridiculous that people are worked up and writing off this guy’s whole life just by reading a blurb on a website? Shouldn’t it take more than that to publicly destroy somebody?

  18. Shouldn’t they investigate if there was a coverup by the team, or payouts to buy silence by team officials aside from Richardson.

  19. Wow, this reflects everything that is wrong with the US. This one percenter billionaire declares mia culpa, will get a billion or so for his team, and will walk off into the sunset. Future generations of his sperm count will never have to work a day in their lives.

    Meanwhile in the US, a black guy living in poverty in New York, sells cigarettes on the street in order to survive, he and gets strangled to death by New York’s finest.

    America, what a country.

  20. Blackpool says:
    December 17, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Wow, this reflects everything that is wrong with the US. This one percenter billionaire declares mia culpa, will get a billion or so for his team, and will walk off into the sunset. Future generations of his sperm count will never have to work a day in their lives.

    Meanwhile in the US, a black guy living in poverty in New York, sells cigarettes on the street in order to survive, he and gets strangled to death by New York’s finest.

    America, what a country.
    ——-
    Yep. But don’t dare kneel on their anthem!

  21. This was a legacy saving move on his part. He’ll be the man who caught touchdowns in a Championship game, turned a $1000 into a billion dollar empire, and brought an NFL team to the Carolinas. The allegations against him are right disgusting. Sports Illustrated reported they had seen the settlement document, although not proof positive, combined with his leaving its pretty damning. Either way he’s not leaving because it’s the right thing to do; he’s leaving so he can avoid being investigated and thus clear of any responsibility.

    I’ve always respected Richardson; thought he was a good owner. I had no doubt that he liked things his way and wasn’t above talking trash to people including Manning. He’s going to walk off into the sunset unscathed by this. There wont be a day in court just presumed innocence.

    The trouble is the people in power who stood by and watched it go on will always be there. Not just here Miramax,Good Morning America, and every other place where one powerful man falls but the sleezy infrastructure that kept him in power remains. We can’t truly be whole while injustice surrounds us.

  26. I’d sell too before I let the corrupt scumbags in the league office “investigate” me.
    ————————————————————————–
    There really is no one to root for here!!!

  30. I’m sorry, but selling the team shouldn’t stop anything with regards to an investigation. If he did what’s been reported, the team needs to be fined and have a loss of draft picks. To keep this under wraps with payoffs to at least 4 employees is troubling and the league needs to bring the hammer down on this cheating franchise.

    This is the type of institutional coverup that the league should be looking into and fining teams for because it’s conduct detrimental to the integrity of the league if they have a racist owner who’s sexually assaulting his employees, right?

    Or is it only conduct detrimental to the integrity of the league if it’s a player or different team?

