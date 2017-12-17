Saints jump out to 10-0 lead

Getty Images

The Saints kicked a field goal on their first possession of Sunday’s game after taking the ball to the Jets’ 5-yard-line, but they weren’t willing to settle for three after driving deep into opposing territory on their second possession.

After a timeout, Saints coach Sean Payton elected to go for it on fourth-and-two from the 7-yard-line and Drew Brees hooked up with wide receiver Michael Thomas for a short pass that Thomas took to the edge of the end zone. Mark Ingram ran for a touchdown on the next snap and jumped into the stands to celebrate a 10-0 lead with 3:16 to go in the opening quarter.

Brees is 9-of-11 for 113 yards, including a short pass that Ingram turned into a 54-yard gain on the opening drive.

The Jets managed a first down on a Bryce Petty pass to tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins on their opening possession, but punted a few plays later to set the Saints up for their 82-yard touchdown drive.