Shad Khan on making playoffs: Mind-blowing

Posted by Josh Alper on December 17, 2017, 6:40 PM EST
When Shad Khan bought the Jaguars during the 2011 season, they were on their way to missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year.

That streak went on year by year and reached nine years when the team went 3-13 in 2016. Khan brought in Tom Coughlin to oversee football operations and bumped Doug Marrone up to head coach before this season and the streak is finally dead.

Sunday’s 45-7 win over the Texans clinched a postseason berth for the Jaguars and left Khan feeling euphoric about the scene at EverBank Field. Khan noted that the team sold standing room tickets for the first time since he bought the club and praised the energy that the fans brought to the game.

“It’s unbelievable,” Khan said, via First Coast News. “To win it and win it the way we did today, mind-blowing. Really, really grateful, obviously, and proud of the players, the football leadership and the fans. Especially, the last two games, have given us the energy, put it over the top. It’s been awesome.”

Khan can get another home game for his team if they wrap up the division in the next two weeks and a bye in the first round is still on the table as well in Jacksonville.

8 responses to “Shad Khan on making playoffs: Mind-blowing

  4. Booth Review says:
    December 17, 2017 at 6:45 pm
    Biggest city in the country, square mileage wise.

  5. kevjamm says:
    December 17, 2017 at 6:49 pm
    Boot Review: Are you just hating on Jax or do you not follow current events?
    ————–

    I’m just being arrogant, its just never in the news here in Los Angeles, literally, never.

  6. Booth Review says:
    December 17, 2017 at 6:45 pm
    Haters have nothing intelligent to say, This team has worked very hard to turn things around and are for the moment not your punching bag.
    And Duval is largest city in USA in square miles, 772 of them.

  7. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    December 17, 2017 at 6:55 pm
    The Jaguars look like a one and done team

    Do you post anything intelligent? You sure were quiet last week after monday night. Bandwagon fans like you sure make pats fans look bad

