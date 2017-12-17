Steelers say Antonio Brown questionable with calf injury

AP

The Steelers saw wide receiver Antonio Brown go to the locker room with an injury in the second quarter, but they aren’t giving up hope on getting him back during Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Brown was hurt while trying to catch a Ben Roethlisberger pass in the end zone and needed help from Steelers medical personnel to get to the sideline. He then headed back to the locker room, where Tracy Wolfson of CBS reported he was taken for X-rays.

The Steelers provided an update a short time later and said Brown is considered questionable to return with a calf injury. PFT has learned that the specific injury is a bruise.

It’s 10-10 with the Steelers driving at the two minute warning.

UPDATE 5:50 p.m. ET: Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said at the end of the first half that the team does not expect Brown to return in the second half.