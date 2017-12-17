Steelers up 17-10 at halftime

AP

The Steelers probably won’t have wide receiver Antonio Brown back in the lineup against the Patriots after he injured his calf, but they were able to secure a halftime lead late in the second quarter without his help.

Ben Roethlisberger threw a four-yard touchdown to wide receiver Martavis Bryant to cap an 8:39 drive with a 17-10 Steelers lead. The Patriots took a knee after the kickoff to run out the final 20 seconds and send the teams to their respective locker rooms.

Roethlisberger completed passes to convert three first downs on the way to the end zone and turned in a strong half by completing 15-of-19 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll likely have to keep working with the non-Brown receivers as Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said on his way off the field that the team does not expect to have Brown back in the lineup before the game is out.

That would be a huge loss, obviously, but it is one the Steelers can overcome with strong play from their defense and running back Le'Veon Bell. Bell ran 12 times for 50 yards and caught four passes for 44 yards to keep drives going and help the Steelers run up a nearly 10-minute edge in time of possession.

The defense hasn’t allowed the Patriots the same kind of success on the ground and they were able to toughen up in the red zone to force a field goal in the second quarter. More of that would be welcome in Pittsburgh under any circumstances and particularly those that find the Steelers without their top receiver.