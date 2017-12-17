Thomas Davis levels Davante Adams, who leaves with concussion

Getty Images

Thomas Davis has handed out plenty of big hits in his career.

The latest seemed to bother him as much as it did Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

Adams is being evaluated for a concussion, after Davis drilled him, helmet-t0-helmet following an interception. The former Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year was penalized for the blindside block, and was visibly shaken as athletic trainers attended to Adams on the field.

It’s not unlike the hit that led to Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster getting a one-game suspension for a hit against Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict. Of course, the league isn’t always consistent with the application of its rules, so who knows.

Davis was fined $48,620 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries in November, so he’ll be viewed as a repeat offender by the league.

There’s also the matter of Davis’ own history at play. In 2005, when he and Packers wide receiver Terrence Adams were rookies, he dropped Adams on a kickoff return. Adams was hospitalized with a bruised spinal cord and with a never played again, after doctors later diagnosed him with spinal stenosis.

While it’s impossible to know what Davis was thinking during the game, his reaction on the sidelines made it clear he was bothered by his own actions.

Meanwhile, the Panthers have come back to take a 24-14 lead over the Packers in the third quarter, after a touchdown pass to to Damiere Byrd was upheld on review.

UPDATE 3:16 p.m. ET: Adams was diagnosed with a concussion and will not return.