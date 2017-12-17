Vikings clinch NFC North by throttling Bengals

Getty Images

The Vikings are back to doing what they’ve been doing most of the season.

And the Bengals are back to doing the things they were doing before Marvin Lewis was coaching there.

The Vikings hammered the Bengals 34-7, playing the kind of solid football on both sides that saw them with eight straight games until last week’s loss at Carolina.

The win moves them to 11-3, and clinches the NFC North title, as they bid for home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs.

Case Keenum threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns, Latavius Murray ran for 76 yards and a score and the Vikings defense was dominant once again.

The Bengals (5-9) barely appeared to be trying. They didn’t reach Vikings territory until late in the third quarter, and were outgained 346-161 on the day.

Coming on the heels of Lewis announcing he’s leaving at the end of the year, it was the kind of performance that will raise questions about plenty of the guys he’s leaving behind.

Considering quarterback Andy Dalton was 11-of-22 passing for 113 yards and two interceptions, the most important position on the field will be near the top of the list.

Both backup quarterbacks were in the game by the end of this one, with Teddy Bridgewater seeing his first action since a traumatic knee injury (because Keenum won’t give the job up), and the Bengals waving the white flag and putting A.J. McCarron in the game.