Vikings clinch NFC North by throttling Bengals

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 17, 2017, 4:06 PM EST
The Vikings are back to doing what they’ve been doing most of the season.

And the Bengals are back to doing the things they were doing before Marvin Lewis was coaching there.

The Vikings hammered the Bengals 34-7, playing the kind of solid football on both sides that saw them with eight straight games until last week’s loss at Carolina.

The win moves them to 11-3, and clinches the NFC North title, as they bid for home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs.

Case Keenum threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns, Latavius Murray ran for 76 yards and a score and the Vikings defense was dominant once again.

The Bengals (5-9) barely appeared to be trying. They didn’t reach Vikings territory until late in the third quarter, and were outgained 346-161 on the day.

Coming on the heels of Lewis announcing he’s leaving at the end of the year, it was the kind of performance that will raise questions about plenty of the guys he’s leaving behind.

Considering quarterback Andy Dalton was 11-of-22 passing for 113 yards and two interceptions, the most important position on the field will be near the top of the list.

Both backup quarterbacks were in the game by the end of this one, with Teddy Bridgewater seeing his first action since a traumatic knee injury (because Keenum won’t give the job up), and the Bengals waving the white flag and putting A.J. McCarron in the game.

73 responses to “Vikings clinch NFC North by throttling Bengals

  7. Congratulations to the Minnesota Vikings. I’m sure you’re fans will handle your division victory with all the tact and class we’ve become accustomed to.

  12. Vikings had a huge bounce back game. GIVE IT UP TO THE VIKINGS D!!! WOOP WOOP. Glad Teddy could get a some reps has a lot of dust to knock off but he is ready to play! FIRST TIME ANY TEAM PLAYS THE SB AT HOME SKOLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!!

  14. Congrats to Vikings…. hate to say it, but best team in NFC right now. Next week isn’t the “Super Bowl”, however still an important game that neither team will want to lose.

  17. well, the diva comes back, and gets picked 3 times, under throws a bunch. finishes with a 62 rating….why did he come back? and let me guess, even though the last 3 games were all MUST WIN for green bay, they are still in the hunt right? good lord.

  pkrlvr says:
    December 17, 2017 at 4:20 pm
    Congratulations to the Minnesota Vikings. I’m sure you’re fans will handle your division victory with all the tact and class we’ve become accustomed to.
    ———————————
    Why do you do this?
    If you don’t mean it, why even bother you bitter loser?
    Go crawl into your hole and hibernate until your next preseason super bowl party in July 2018.

  pkrlvr says:
    December 17, 2017 at 4:20 pm
    Congratulations to the Minnesota Vikings. I’m sure you’re fans will handle your division victory with all the tact and class we’ve become accustomed to.

    ————————————–
    Better luck next year, sorry we broke your one man team. My advice don’t play him next week he wants nothing to do with this D.

    When you talk tact and class are you talking about sending hate mail to an athlete about a play that happened on the field, which the whole world out side of your putrid state says was a clean play?

    Since this is the second one in three years, and based on how this team is built looks like they have a chance to contend for division title for years to come, while it’s nice it means nothing we have bigger goals in mind.

  23. Hats off to the Vikings football team. They are very well balanced. Hate to say it but they will most likely roll over the Packers next week. What would be nice is if their fans could could muster up a collective IQ higher than their shoe size. I’ve been reading stories on PFT for several years and no other teams fans have ever acted like petulant children like the fans of the Vikings, save for a few. Time to grow up and act like you have been there.

  usdcoyotesfan says:
    “The Vikings didn’t beat the Bengals, the Bengals beat themselves.”

    I could say the same about the packers. But, you’ll never respond. Because every Vikings win, your dumbass says the same thing. Good one, loser. Have another shot of sorrow on me. Can’t wait for your next same quip.

  26. 11-3

    NFC North Champs with 2 games left.

    Nothing else matters.

    I’ll take Things classless losers say for $100 Alex:

    pkrlvr says:
    December 17, 2017 at 4:20 pm
    Congratulations to the Minnesota Vikings. I’m sure you’re fans will handle your division victory with all the tact and class we’ve become accustomed to.

    What is: A Packer troll who whine about Viking fans in Packer stories?

    Correct.

  27. “Hats off to the Vikings football team. They are very well balanced. Hate to say it but they will most likely roll over the Packers next week. What would be nice is if their fans could could muster up a collective IQ higher than their shoe size. I’ve been reading stories on PFT for several years and no other teams fans have ever acted like petulant children like the fans of the Vikings, save for a few. Time to grow up and act like you have been there.”

    ————-

    The posters you’re referring to aren’t real Viking fans. They’re one guy with 15 names.

    I’ve made 17 calls to real Viking fans this afternoon congratulating them on their team’s win. Congrats to the two or three Vike posters who aren’t part of the PFT Troll Train.

  29. lol… I didn’t watch the Vikings game, but I just read that Bridgewater threw a pick on his first pass. They had better re-sign Keenum if they want to compete next year.. That was the best laugh I had all day.

  32. tokyosandblaster says:
    December 17, 2017 at 4:49 pm
    Congrats to the Vikings in the division championship
    ———-
    Thanks Tokyo. It’s the same division championship that you packer fans brag about when the packers win it.

    Now listen to pklvr and behave with class for once.

  33. Love all the classless talk. Your team takes out our QB and you guys spend 8 weeks gloating, then have the nerve to talk about being classless. The real question is, will the Vikings finally win a playoff game this decade? My money is in the usual one n done.

  grubbyolebowski says:
    December 17, 2017 at 4:48 pm
    I’ve been reading stories on PFT for several years and no other teams fans have ever acted like petulant children like the fans of the Vikings, save for a few. Time to grow up and act like you have been there.

    grubbyolebowski says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:05 pm
    lol… I didn’t watch the Vikings game, but I just read that Bridgewater threw a pick on his first pass. They had better re-sign Keenum if they want to compete next year.. That was the best laugh I had all day.

    Hmmmmm.

    2017 NFC North Champion Minnesota Vikings

  36. Hey Skolvikes.. that post is about reality, no more, no less. And really, congrats on your teams division championship.

  pkrlvr says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:16 pm
    Love all the classless talk. Your team takes out our QB and you guys spend 8 weeks gloating, then have the nerve to talk about being classless. The real question is, will the Vikings finally win a playoff game this decade? My money is in the usual one n done.

    This is a NFC Norht Champions Vikings story.

    Stop posting in it, Packers troll.

    Go whine in your “Rodgers throws 3 interceptions in yet another Packer loss” article.

  40. Every week I’m expecting the next Vikings opponent to put them in their place. It’s not happening. The Vikings are steamrolling. I think they are the strongest team in the NFL.

  43. Time to sit banged up players next 2 weeks, Eagles are going to be the main team to prep for. Foals is going to take them to the NFC Champ game against the Vikings. Teddy won’t be resigned, unless he decides he is ok with being a backup. today showed he isn’t ready. like him but Keenum has impressed the heck out of me since late September. IF he has time from his O-Line he can beat anybody, nearly came back last week with 3 of his 5 linemen out and banged up AT-19 and Rudolph.
    Merry Christmas to all, including Peace with Packer fans for a week. May ALL your Family wishes come true this week.

  44. Need to cut down on the penalties though. Seems they went in to coast mode once they were ahead by 24.

  pkrlvr says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:16 pm
    Love all the classless talk. Your team takes out our QB and you guys spend 8 weeks gloating, then have the nerve to talk about being classless. The real question is, will the Vikings finally win a playoff game this decade? My money is in the usual one n done.
    —————-
    What a classless baffoon you are.
    You brag about players dying, the bridge collapse, and blown knees. And then have the gall to claim moral superiority.

  46. grubbyolebowski says:
    December 17, 2017

    And really, congrats on your teams division championship.
    ——————-
    Thanks. It’s the same division championship that packer fans brag about if the packers win it.

  48. Congrats Vikings fans. Your team is pretty bad ass! Will be an entertaining playoff team
    ———
    an entertaining Superbowl team…fixed it for ya.

  grubbyolebowski says:
    December 17, 2017 at 5:05 pm
    lol… I didn’t watch the Vikings game, but I just read that Bridgewater threw a pick on his first pass. They had better re-sign Keenum if they want to compete next year.. That was the best laugh I had all day.

    1 26 Rate This

    ——————————————————–

    That pass was a little high, but it still bounced out of McKinnon’s hands. If Keenum’s 2nd int last week (the one to Diggs) wasn’t his fault, then this one shouldn’t be pinned on Teddy. And his 2nd pass hit Floyd in stride, right in the hands and he could have run for 15 more yards. It’s Case’s show now but I feel good about Teddy.

  usdcoyotesfan says:
    December 17, 2017 at 4:38 pm
    The Vikings didn’t beat the Bengals, the Bengals beat themselves.

    6 59 Rate This

    ————————————

    Taking a break from writing anonymous letters to Anthony Barr?

  usdcoyotesfan says:
    December 17, 2017 at 4:38 pm
    The Vikings didn’t beat the Bengals, the Bengals beat themselves.

    6 62 Rate This
    ———————-
    🎵 . . . Walk in’ in a winter wonderland . . . 🎵

  54. Enough with the class talk from packer fans. You have packer fans talking about I hope Anthony Barr gets his ACL blown out. And if the Vikings lose in the playoffs read these comments then on this site. Having said that trolls from both the packers/ Vikings teams have let things get completely out of hand here.

  55. On to the next game. First interim goal, win NFCN – ✔️ Next is HF advantage, NFC and more. Congrats to the Lions for a hard-fought season – maybe we’ll see you in the playoffs.

  56. Your team takes out our QB..

    pkrlvr

    Rodgers fell awkwardly after a totally legitimate hit and broke his own collarbone.

    We’vr played most of the season with our 3rd string QB.

    It’s not our fault TT didn’t have a qualified backup when he needed one.

    That is who you need to direct your vitriol to.

  57. I was at the game and it was a fun atmosphere.

    Glad to see the Vikings clinched the division at home.

    But today was for hats and t-shirts.

    Our goal has not been accomplished.

  grubbyolebowski says:
    December 17, 2017 at 4:48 pm
    Hats off to the Vikings football team. They are very well balanced. Hate to say it but they will most likely roll over the Packers next week. What would be nice is if their fans could could muster up a collective IQ higher than their shoe size. I’ve been reading stories on PFT for several years and no other teams fans have ever acted like petulant children like the fans of the Vikings, save for a few. Time to grow up and act like you have been there

    ///////////////////

    Give us a break, you bitter old man. Go on down to the corner bar and tell stories about the bart Starr years. That’s all you have in your future.

  grubbyolebowski says:
    December 17, 2017 at 4:48 pm
    Hats off to the Vikings football team. They are very well balanced. Hate to say it but they will most likely roll over the Packers next week. What would be nice is if their fans could could muster up a collective IQ higher than their shoe size. I’ve been reading stories on PFT for several years and no other teams fans have ever acted like petulant children like the fans of the Vikings, save for a few. Time to grow up and act like you have been there.

    ******

    Your insult would be funny if it made sense, and you understood IQ scores. If you had 66,000 people (capacity of US Bank, assuming 100% are fans) who had an IQ of 1 (impossible) then that would be news in and of itself. It would also be news if we all had a shoe size of 66,000. The bigger question is this. What is your IQ?

  63. gtodriver says:
    December 17, 2017 at 9:20 pm
    I was at the game and it was a fun atmosphere. Glad to see the Vikings clinched the division at home. But today was for hats and t-shirts. Our goal has not been accomplished.
    ///////////////////////////////////////

    Congratulations to you and the Vikings GTO Driver. I admire your restrained post. And you’re right, one step at a time. Good luck.

  64. fmc651 says:

    2 out of 3 years they won the North now. Nice.

    ###########

    I’d kinda like to break our record of 6 consecutive. That record has stood since the 1978 season. Despite the Packers cute little run of success, they only hit 4 in a row for the first time in 2014.

    The Vikings truly are – The King of the North!

  65. allight59 says:

    December 17, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Two easy games left on the schedule vs. bottom feeders, don’t let up and get that homefield advantage.

    —————–

    I hope your right, but Packers in Green Bay still worry me. They can play spoiler. It’s also possible they may have nothing to play for. If Atlanta wins tonight, they are eliminated from the playoffs.

  66. tokyosandblaster says:

    December 17, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Haha.

    I congratulate the vikes and I’m told I have no class.

    That’s ok. True colors shine through in these moments.

    >
    —————–

    You and Stellarperformance are not that bad and have a decent amount of class. Yes you guys have stuck up for the Packers most of the season, but it is your team. However now that the Vikings have won the division and the Packers look out of it, you are showing class by your comments.

    If it makes you feel any better, Green Bay got screwed on that Carolina TD. Seriously what is a catch anymore? Last week Adam Theilan had a catch like that, and they took it away from him.

  67. gtodriver says:
    December 17, 2017 at 9:20 pm
    I was at the game and it was a fun atmosphere.

    Glad to see the Vikings clinched the division at home.

    But today was for hats and t-shirts.

    Our goal has not been accomplished.

    ————————————————————-

    Amen. This is the team’s 20th division title. I’ve seen enough of those. I’m a little too young to remember the purple people eaters era, so there have been very few seasons that I expected the Vikings to win every game (1998 and 2009 maybe). This is one of those seasons. Call it a choke if it makes you feel better, but anything less than a Super Bowl appearance will be a disappointment.

    Respect to the Packers fans showing up and offering their congratulations. It’ll likely be only the 2nd season since 2009 that the division hasn’t sent more than 1 team to the playoffs. The Vikings will represent the division well.

  68. tokyosandblaster says:

    December 17, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Haha.

    I congratulate the vikes and I’m told I have no class.

    That’s ok. True colors shine through in these moments
    ///////////////
    I was wondering about that one myself…..thanks for the congratulations!

  69. Just remember… Any thing less than a Superbowl win… IS A CHOKE.

    Also, Congrats to Teddy for stepping out onto the field yesterday, miracle that guy was able to take a snap again. That said… he does not look like he will be his old self again. Its Keenums team now.

  70. fmc651 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 4:17 am

    2 out of 3 years they won the North now. Nice.
    _________________________

    And would have most likely had it last season too if it weren’t for all the O-Line injury problems, dealing with Zims eyes/surgery, Turner quitting on the team, etc., etc. Way too many issues to overcome.

    Penalties were a bit much yesterday- but other than that- complete dominance. Keep it rollin’! One game at a time!

    Hoping we can get the #1 seed. The Eagles seemed to have struggled against the Giants- didn’t see the game- but that doesn’t sound good for the Eagles- hopefully they drop one or two.

  71. Congrats vikings.

    Props to the classy posts from Packer fans. TBH, I had to reread them each a few times just to make sure there weren’t hidden barbs or typos.

    It’ll be interesting to see how GB plays the AR situation this week. I can see both arguments for playing and sitting him, but I think sitting him is the right move not just for his sake, but for Draft positioning. With so many teams near .500, one game can mean a 10-15 spot drop in the draft and GB needs some serious draft help on defense.

  72. Congrats vikings.

    Props to the classy posts from Packer fans. TBH, I had to reread them each a few times just to make sure there weren’t hidden barbs or typos.

    It’ll be interesting to see how GB plays the AR situation this week. I can see both arguments for playing and sitting him, but I think sitting him is the right move not just for his sake, but for Draft positioning. With so many teams near .500, one game can mean a 10-15 spot drop in the draft and GB needs some serious draft help on defense.

    ————————

    I honestly thing Green Bay’s main issue on defense is scheme. Dom Capers is not very good. His team’s main scheme is Blitz and pray you get the QB. It’s a very bad defense design that only works when you play with the lead. Green Bay usually plays with the lead, but if it doesn’t, the system fails.

    Green Bay has some good players on defense (Daniels, Ha Ha Clinton Dix, Randall, Mathews, etc). I think it’s a scheme thing. If anything Green Bay needs to draft more depth to survive bad situations like this year.

  73. skyflyer63 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:35 am
    Just remember… Any thing less than a Superbowl win… IS A CHOKE

    ////////////////

    Stellar must be the pied piper. What a bunch of sheeple. The definition of choke is the last 5 years of packer playoffs.

