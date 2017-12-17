Vikings off to fast start over Bengals

AP

The Bengals are not exactly giving coach Marvin Lewis a goodbye present.

With reports emerging that Lewis is leaving the team after this season, it looks like his team is trying to beat him out the door, as the Vikings have already taken a 14-0 lead.

After Case Keenum led them to a methodical 75-yard touchdown drive which ended with Latavius Murray plowing into the end zone, they answered with linebacker Eric Kendricks picking off Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and returning it for a touchdown.

That’s the kind of start the Vikings needed after having their eight-game win streak snapped at Carolina last week, as they work for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.