The Vikings are about to start another win streak.

They’re up 24-0 on the Bengals at halftime, and are back to playing the kind of dominant football which marked their eight-game win streak which was broken a week ago.

They’ve outgained the Bengals 209-42 in the first half, and have sacked Andy Dalton three times already.

Meanwhile, Case Keenum is back to playing a clean game, a 13-of-15 for 160-yard first half with a touchdown.