Washington installs new field after NFLPA pushes for change

Washington hosted a game for the first time since Thanksgiving. And the game was played on a brand-new field.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the team agreed to install a new playing surface after persistent complaints from the NFL Players Association.

The source explained that the field technically passed an inspection. But the NFLPA continued to push for the field to be replaced, and the team (to its credit) eventually complied.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins had complained about the field one day after the November 23 win over the Giants. The NFL believed that the field was fine.

“NFL Football Operations personnel at the game observed no issues with the quality of the field, and we have received no complaints about the surface, either yesterday or today,” NFL spokesman Michael Signora told the Washington Post at the time.