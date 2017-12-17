Washington wins ugly over Arizona

December 17, 2017
In a game that wasn’t particularly pleasing to the eye, Washington did enough to hold off Arizona.

The difference in the game was that Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins played well, and Arizona quarterback Blaine Gabbert did not, and Washington won 20-15.

Cousins completed 18 of 26 passes for 196 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. It hasn’t been a great year in Washington, but Cousins has played well enough that he remains on track to get a huge payday in the offseason, whether in Washington or elsewhere.

Gabbert was inaccurate all day, completing just 16 of 40 passes for 189 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. Although Cardinals coach Bruce Arians has indicated that he thinks Gabbert has promise, he didn’t show much today.

Both teams are now 6-8 and will miss the playoffs, a disappointing result in a season in which they can now do nothing but hope to finish .500.

10 responses to “Washington wins ugly over Arizona

  2. i don’t think cards have enough guys left, to field a team. wouldn’t make any difference. still not good

  7. It’s not a win that helps a playoff push and it is a win that hurts draft position but as a Washington fan I’m happy for it nonetheless.

    This team needs stability but it’s a couple of give-up games away from starting over. Again. Washington needs these wins because the alternative is going right back to the usual Snyder-induced chaos. They might do that anyway, but still.

    Three straight seasons of 7 to 9 wins would be a stable, middle spot from which to get better and, frankly,it would be the most stable stretch of Snyder’s 20+ year ownership. 5 or 6 wins would just mean Snyder’s next absurd re-start.

    Average and stable is a huge improvement for the Snyder-era Redskins. Here’s hoping the players continue to fight for that.

  9. Amen hailtothenamechange! Gutsy performance by the D all day but especially the last stand. Best game of Anthony Lanier’s pro career. The guy was a beast – two sacks, three batted passes, and a forced fumble. I know it was against Cardinal backups, but you have to play against who they put in front of you. Next game will be tough but keep it going boys.

  10. Funny how people keep talking about Arizona’s injuries and all when the Redskins have more injured than they do. The Redskins have 18 players on i.r. and of tat 11 were starters. ( 10 now that our kicker came back). Only one team has more injuries to key players and that’s the 49ers.

