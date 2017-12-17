Washington wins ugly over Arizona

Getty Images

In a game that wasn’t particularly pleasing to the eye, Washington did enough to hold off Arizona.

The difference in the game was that Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins played well, and Arizona quarterback Blaine Gabbert did not, and Washington won 20-15.

Cousins completed 18 of 26 passes for 196 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. It hasn’t been a great year in Washington, but Cousins has played well enough that he remains on track to get a huge payday in the offseason, whether in Washington or elsewhere.

Gabbert was inaccurate all day, completing just 16 of 40 passes for 189 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. Although Cardinals coach Bruce Arians has indicated that he thinks Gabbert has promise, he didn’t show much today.

Both teams are now 6-8 and will miss the playoffs, a disappointing result in a season in which they can now do nothing but hope to finish .500.