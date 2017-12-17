Zach Miller shares video of him walking again

Getty Images

His steps are slow and unsteady, and Zach Miller wears a bulky brace on his left leg in the video. But it was bigger than any touchdown the Bears tight end ever has scored.

In an Instagram post, Miller shared 17 seconds of him walking without assistance.

Miller nearly had his leg amputated in October. He injured his knee so severely in an Oct. 29 game in New Orleans that Miller was hospitalized for three weeks.

He has had eight surgeries.

Miller returned to the team facility last week and said he has not considered his football future.

“I haven’t thought much about football,” said Miller, who made 20 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns this season. “I haven’t gotten to that point. It’s just getting right, getting healed up, and when that decision comes, making a decision. Do I want to play football? What do you think? I’ve been playing football my whole life. I would love to play football.”