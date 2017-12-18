49ers players didn’t know Jimmy Garoppolo “was this special”

Getty Images

From the start of the 2016 season through their 11th game of this season, the 49ers managed three wins.

Sunday’s 25-23 victory over the Titans means they’ve now won three games in the last three weeks and it isn’t hard to find the guy getting the credit for that change of fortunes. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has started all three of those wins and he’s leading an offense that’s gone over 400 yards in consecutive games for the first time since 2011.

All three wins have come after the 49ers trailed in the second half and Sunday’s win saw Garoppolo complete three quick passes to move the team in position for Robbie Gould‘s field goal as time expired.

It’s the kind of run that leads to big reactions from teammates and the 49ers are falling right in line. Left tackle Joe Staley said he wishes the team was closer to playoff position because “we could carry some momentum and do some damage if he got in the playoffs” and center Daniel Kilgore said it felt great to see the usually placid Levi’s Stadium with life in it.

“I knew he was a great player; we all did,” right guard Brandon Fusco said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “We didn’t know he was this special.”

There are still contract matters to work out before Garoppolo’s future with the team is totally squared away, but everything else has fallen into line quickly since the trade that brought him to the Niners.