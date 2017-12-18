49ers players didn’t know Jimmy Garoppolo “was this special”

From the start of the 2016 season through their 11th game of this season, the 49ers managed three wins.

Sunday’s 25-23 victory over the Titans means they’ve now won three games in the last three weeks and it isn’t hard to find the guy getting the credit for that change of fortunes. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has started all three of those wins and he’s leading an offense that’s gone over 400 yards in consecutive games for the first time since 2011.

All three wins have come after the 49ers trailed in the second half and Sunday’s win saw Garoppolo complete three quick passes to move the team in position for Robbie Gould‘s field goal as time expired.

It’s the kind of run that leads to big reactions from teammates and the 49ers are falling right in line. Left tackle Joe Staley said he wishes the team was closer to playoff position because “we could carry some momentum and do some damage if he got in the playoffs” and center Daniel Kilgore said it felt great to see the usually placid Levi’s Stadium with life in it.

“I knew he was a great player; we all did,” right guard Brandon Fusco said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “We didn’t know he was this special.”

There are still contract matters to work out before Garoppolo’s future with the team is totally squared away, but everything else has fallen into line quickly since the trade that brought him to the Niners.

  4. I’m a huge fan of Jimmy G and it’s a shame the Pat’s won’t have him for the future.

    That said, maybe he better lead some touchdown drives versus field goal drives before there is too much genuflection.

  5. Can we finally put to rest the notion that Kaepernick deserves a shot because he played on a horrible team? Yes it’s only been a few games for the guy but there is something there.

  6. nfella says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:12 am

    I’m a huge fan of Jimmy G and it’s a shame the Pat’s won’t have him for the future.

    That said, maybe he better lead some touchdown drives versus field goal drives before there is too much genuflection.

    Yeah.. because Marquise Goodwin, Garrett Celek, and Kendrick Bourne just screams “redzone dominance’. Remember, hes doing this with “one of the worst rosters in the league”; and the most injured roster in the league

  8. It’s got to be exciting to be a Niners fan right now. Jimmy looks to be the real deal, they had a great draft and what looks to be a great front office/coaching staff. I mean, getting the Patriots best QB for a 2nd Rd pick should win lynch GM of the year alone. The Niners and Rams are going to be fun to watch going forward, especially with the two best QB’s in that division going at it for years to come.

  9. That said, maybe he better lead some touchdown drives versus field goal drives before there is too much genuflection.
    ———————————
    True statement.
    Also better sign him to a long term deal soon.

  10. but he’s a “system” QB right? Sure hope the Pats make good on that draft pick they got for him. Jimmy G looks pretty darn good and he doesn’t even have a lot to throw to.

  11. Great start to the Jimmy G era in SF. Now let’s get him some help, beginning with the O-Line and and adding a quality wide receiver or two in free agency or the draft. Apart from Staley, he’s getting it done with a bunch of guys no one wanted, Tomlinson, Beadles, Fusco, Louis Murphy, Goodwin, etc. Tons of cap space and 8 draft picks next year make the future look bright for the 49ers.

  14. Kudos to John Lynch. In his rookie season EVER as an NFL GM he is setting a very nice table for that franchise. With even a passable offseason and decent health they will be a .500 team in 2018.

  16. You know he’s good when your team has Tom Brady and you are still torn on letting Jimmy go.

    Sky is the limit. Great kid too. He is a blast to watch.

  18. badgersteelerfan says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Can we finally put to rest the notion that Kaepernick deserves a shot because he played on a horrible team?
    ——————–

    I don’t know whether Kaepernick deserves a shot or not, but it is undeniable that he played on horrible teams, with horrible head coaches.

  19. For the “gotta turn field goals to touchdowns” guys. The one WR on this roster who is a good red zone threat is on the IR(Garcon) and even with him they would still need a big bodied “jump ball” WE. That and O-Line help to protect the investment at QB.

    Also a few of the field goals yesterday could have been TDs but drives were killed by penalties by a young/inexperienced team.

  20. Love my Niners and Jimmy GOATrapplo,I believe we got the ONLY person that came out of New England that is not a system player. Cassel, Brisket, branch, mallet………. brady

  21. The 49ers number one need remains CB. The front 7 is pretty good, but the team needs 2 shutdown corners. Like Tom Brady, Jimmy G is the kind of QB who makes receivers better. Just look at Marquise Goodwin’s stats before and after Jimmy G.

  23. Let’s not put Jimmy G in the Hall of Fame just yet. He’s played three games against mediocre competition. Let’s see him do well against some top-tier teams and then we can get a better idea of just how good he really is. I wish him all the best, but let’s be realistic here–his sample size of playing time is too small to make much of a judgment just yet.

  24. The Pats REALLY wanted to keep this kid. They passed up a lot in draft capital back in April to keep him, just in case Brady declined even a little. Bill only let him go when it was clear that, as good as Jimmy is right now, he was still the 2nd best QB on the Pats and the contract clock had run out. Cap wise, they couldn’t franchise him, and it looks like Brady is very likely to keep going at very high level at least until the end of 2018.

    SF is the lucky beneficiary of that bad timing for the Pats. The Niners will have a good NFL starting QB going forward. Just how “good”, only time will tell, but if I were a Niner fan, I’d be pretty excited about my team’s future.

  25. I bet the opinion of the other players on the team means more than anyone here. Patriots fans knew he was special. That they only got a 2nd rounder for him is due to the fact they were about to either lose him for nothing or franchise and overpay a backup. So it was a fire sale. With new GM and coach and the optimism winning a few games brings, the future looks bright for SF and Jimmy G.

  26. Thank you Pats for developing Garoppolo. He learned from the best in the game. I just hope the Niners can give him more support and good receivers.

  27. He could end up being a good one, we won’t know until next year though, when defenses have enough video on him and make adjustments.

  28. Grop is winning with an awful awful roster. When the 49ers are competitive against the Jags and Rams the haters won’t have anything to say. In his last 3 games Grop has the 2nd best completion percentage in the NFL, leads the league in YPP and YPG, and he’s doing it with a roster that is garbage. He’s got crap for an oline, his #1 receiver is a career #3 receiver, and he’s playing well in an offense that took Matt Ryan a year+ to get comfortable in, after 6 weeks. Haters go ahead and hate, but Grop is for real.

  30. stucats says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:35 am
    Jimmy G will leave as a UFA at the end of the season, then the tire fire in Santa Clara will begin again.
    ___________________________________________________________________________________________

    Thanks for the laugh…. NE got swindled by Lynch and Shanahan and Jimmy G’s not going anywhere, except to the playoffs next year with the Niners.

  31. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:55 am
    Well this can’t be right. Dozens of trolls assured us Garoppolo was just a product of New England’s fabled ‘system’
    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++
    I understand your still on cloud 9 from last nights reward from the refs but let’s just wait for a season or two to see how this shakes out there Chippy.

  32. If he was special, Belichick would have kept him. One only has to look back at previous Patriots backup QB’s. They tend to do well early on then struggle for the rest of their careers. Matt Cassell at the Chiefs, Brian Hoyer. We have seen this movie before.

  33. stucats says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Jimmy G will leave as a UFA at the end of the season
    ____________________________________

    Ladies and gents, presented for your entertainment and amusement: The PFT genius that’s never heard of the franchise tag.

  34. grogansheroes says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    His price is going up with every win!
    ____________________________________________

    yup…and unfortunately, our 2nd round pick is going down with every win 😦
    Good luck JimmyG

  35. Well this can’t be right. Dozens of trolls assured us Garoppolo was just a product of New England’s fabled ‘system’
    ________________________

    Nah, just Tom Brady. Even he admitted to it.

  36. The only reason Jimmy G is special is because he was coached by the best ever and learned from the best ever. If the 49ers can get their hands on 51 more ex-Pats they may end up winning more than they lose.

  37. ehsguy72 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Thanks for the laugh…. NE got swindled by Lynch and Shanahan and Jimmy G’s not going anywhere, except to the playoffs next year with the Niners.
    ———————————————-
    They couldn’t pay both TB12 and Jimmy G so they got the best deal they could while trying to send JG to a team that has a descent FO, owner excluded. Plus teams are leery trading for ex-Pat backup QB’s. The Chiefs gave Cassel a $10 million a year, 6 year contract and got burned, badly, You just don’t/can’t trade the best QB in football while still at the top of his game especially after the SB comeback so that made JG expendable. Lets see where JG is in 3 years.

  38. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:

    December 18, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    If he was special, Belichick would have kept him. One only has to look back at previous Patriots backup QB’s. They tend to do well early on then struggle for the rest of their careers. Matt Cassell at the Chiefs, Brian Hoyer. We have seen this movie before.

    ==============================

    Then why has Belichick got rid of other talented players or just let them walk? (ie Lawyer Milloy, Law, Seymour, Givens, Branch, Bledsoe, Asante Samuel, Jamie Collins, Revis, Chandler Jones, Vinatieri and others) Because they were too expensive or about to become too expensive to keep. Jimmy G was about to become too expensive, so the Pats were forced to get what they could for him, its not that hard.

    And Cassel’s best year was with the Chiefs, not the Patriots.

