AFC playoff picture: Patriots go back on top

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said there would be fireworks when his team matched up with the Patriots in Week 15 and the AFC’s top two teams did not disappoint on Sunday.

New England’s 27-24 win featured big plays, lead changes, a crucial call by the officials and an interception by the Patriots in the end zone as the Steelers passed on the chance to tie the game with a field goal in the final seconds. The end result shook things up at the top of the playoff ladder with two games left to play.

The rest of Sunday’s games left the same six teams in the playoff picture as there were when Week 15 got underway, but things are tighter in the Wild Card race and much closer to being settled in both the AFC South and West.

LEADERS

1. Patriots (11-3): Home games against the Bills and Jets stand between them and the first seed in the AFC playoffs

2. Steelers (11-3): They need to finish with a better record than the Jaguars to sew up a first-round bye and it looks like they’ll have to do it without Antonio Brown‘s help.

3. Jaguars (10-4): A win or a Titans loss locks up the division and the Jaguars can still aim for one of the top two seeds.

4. Chiefs (8-6): The Chiefs got their closest divisional rivals back to back and beat both of them convincingly.

5. Titans (8-6): Losing to the 49ers hurt a lot less than losing to an AFC team when it comes to breaking ties with the Bills and Ravens.

6. Bills (8-6): They lead on strength of victory, but record against common opponents will come into play next week and that could drop the Bills even if they beat New England.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Ravens (8-6): Beating the Colts would put them ahead of the Bills, although the Titans could still open the door for both teams.

8. Chargers (7-7): It’s time to win out and hope for help.

9. Raiders (6-8): The particulars of Sunday night’s loss were painful, but the Raiders had already done their best to erase their playoff chances.

10. Dolphins (6-8): Things didn’t play out as hoped in Miami this year.

11. Jets (5-9): Five wins may be more than many predicted, but a losing season won’t be avoided.

12. Bengals (5-9): The blowouts keep on coming in what looks like Marvin Lewis’ swan song.

13. Broncos (5-9): A two-game winning streak won’t erase the stink of the season, but it will shift the draft order.

14. Texans (4-10): Jadeveon Clowney called Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles “trash” after getting blown out for Houston’s 10th loss of the year, so it may be one of those “it takes one to know one” things.

15. Colts (3-11): Andrew Luck rehab updates take precedence over game results these days.

16. Browns (0-14): Two chances left for a win this year.