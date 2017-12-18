AFC playoff picture: Patriots go back on top

Posted by Josh Alper on December 18, 2017, 6:12 AM EST
AP

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said there would be fireworks when his team matched up with the Patriots in Week 15 and the AFC’s top two teams did not disappoint on Sunday.

New England’s 27-24 win featured big plays, lead changes, a crucial call by the officials and an interception by the Patriots in the end zone as the Steelers passed on the chance to tie the game with a field goal in the final seconds. The end result shook things up at the top of the playoff ladder with two games left to play.

The rest of Sunday’s games left the same six teams in the playoff picture as there were when Week 15 got underway, but things are tighter in the Wild Card race and much closer to being settled in both the AFC South and West.

LEADERS
1. Patriots (11-3): Home games against the Bills and Jets stand between them and the first seed in the AFC playoffs

2. Steelers (11-3): They need to finish with a better record than the Jaguars to sew up a first-round bye and it looks like they’ll have to do it without Antonio Brown‘s help.

3. Jaguars (10-4): A win or a Titans loss locks up the division and the Jaguars can still aim for one of the top two seeds.

4. Chiefs (8-6): The Chiefs got their closest divisional rivals back to back and beat both of them convincingly.

5. Titans (8-6): Losing to the 49ers hurt a lot less than losing to an AFC team when it comes to breaking ties with the Bills and Ravens.

6. Bills (8-6): They lead on strength of victory, but record against common opponents will come into play next week and that could drop the Bills even if they beat New England.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
7. Ravens (8-6): Beating the Colts would put them ahead of the Bills, although the Titans could still open the door for both teams.

8. Chargers (7-7): It’s time to win out and hope for help.

9. Raiders (6-8): The particulars of Sunday night’s loss were painful, but the Raiders had already done their best to erase their playoff chances.

10. Dolphins (6-8): Things didn’t play out as hoped in Miami this year.

11. Jets (5-9): Five wins may be more than many predicted, but a losing season won’t be avoided.

12. Bengals (5-9): The blowouts keep on coming in what looks like Marvin Lewis’ swan song.

13. Broncos (5-9): A two-game winning streak won’t erase the stink of the season, but it will shift the draft order.

14. Texans (4-10): Jadeveon Clowney called Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles “trash” after getting blown out for Houston’s 10th loss of the year, so it may be one of those “it takes one to know one” things.

15. Colts (3-11): Andrew Luck rehab updates take precedence over game results these days.

16. Browns (0-14): Two chances left for a win this year.

Permalink 58 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

58 responses to “AFC playoff picture: Patriots go back on top

  2. .
    Mea culpa. All last week I was bloviating about how the teams were so evenly matched that it would be anyone’s game with 5 minutes left to play. I was wrong. It was anyone’s game with 5 seconds left to play.
    .

  4. I really hope the Jags are for real. I still have doubts that about Bortles. I’d love to see them make it to the super bowl, especially over the Pats.
    The AFC looks sad outside the top three teams.

  5. It is a real shame — and entirely preventable — that the passion and effort of the players is not matched by the competence and consistency of the officiating.

    For that reason alone, I would have sent Roger and the entire NFL head-office packing.

  6. Besides Pats fans, who on earth wants to even see them in the Super Bowl again let alone win it? Let’s hope this is the year some new blood really starts to emerge and we get two teams in the Super bowl that haven’t been in years or ever.

  7. Bill Bixby says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:14 am
    …..
    The AFC looks sad outside the top three teams.
    ——————————————————-

    The Chiefs might be getting some of their early season swagger back, and anyone can get hot in the playoffs although it is a stretch to see the Titans or Bills running the AFC table.

  8. Flash1287 says:

    December 18, 2017 at 6:54 am

    TOM BRADY OWNS THE STEELERS

    ————

    If we are honest, it wasn’t Brady who owned the Steelers last night. He three the game away on a dropped interception on that last drive. And only the cave man Gronk makes that shoe string catch

  11. If we are honest, it wasn’t Brady who owned the Steelers last night. He three the game away on a dropped interception on that last drive. And only the cave man Gronk makes that shoe string catch

    That makes absolutely no sense

    And what did Brady do after the interception that wasn’t.

    Oh yeah he took them down the field for the game winning TD

    Now 12-2 vs the Steelers with 24tds and 3 int

    Like I said Tom Brady OWNS the Steelers

  12. LOVE the way Ben threw “the sideline” under the bus for telling him in his helmet “don’t clock it”. Bull. That was ALL him with the fake spike and the Pats were ready for it. They made the play. The Pats may not have been the better team yesterday, but they certainly were the SMARTER team. Ben should have settled for OT instead of being greedy.

  13. Bill Bixby says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:36 am
    Besides Pats fans, who on earth wants to even see them in the Super Bowl again let alone win it? Let’s hope this is the year some new blood really starts to emerge and we get two teams in the Super bowl that haven’t been in years or ever.
    ——-
    I understand where you’re coming from and get it, unfortunately I am a Pats fan and want them in it. And honestly, you should too. All of Brady’s 7 SB games, win or loss, have been incredible games no? Not one blowout, tons of amazing plays, and must see TV. Even their losses, crushing for me to watch, were incredible games to the finish.

    And sells like having a defending champ in the big game. Hopefully I get to see it

  17. Whatever happened to the 2017 AFC Champion Oakland Faiders? Everyone crowned them the up and coming favorites this year.

  20. It’s nice to see some new blood like the Jaguars and the Rams in the playoffs making a strong push for SB. Seeing the same teams every year like Patriots, Steelers and Packers is a yawn fest. It’s like driving the same route to work every morning. Boring.

  22. The “Brady owns the Steelers” mantra is dead. Aside from the refs blowing the TD call (James had control, otherwise he wouldn’t have been able to turn with the ball and his hand was under the ball when it went to the ground per photos) the Steelers outplayed the Pats as the stats favored the Steelers. Doesn’t help the scoreboard but the stats are clear.

  23. this sucks ….. everyone is tired of New England. my Fins own them why can’t other teams do whats needed to end their run? Brady is the most overrated football player of all time IMHO.

  24. whywerule says:

    December 18, 2017 at 7:36 am

    ——————————————————-

    The Chiefs might be getting some of their early season swagger back, and anyone can get hot in the playoffs although it is a stretch to see the Titans or Bills running the AFC table

    ————————————————-

    You really believe that? The Chiefs are still far from what they were early on. The Bills aren’t bad but no way are they going to reach the title game and may not make playoffs. The Titans couldn’t beat the Niners. They’re not going to do much in the playoffs if they even make it

  26. Important to note that if the Bills AND Ravens both win out their last two games, the Ravens leapfrog the Bills regardless based on a common opponent tiebreaker. The Ravens are at home against the 3-11 Colts and the 5-9 Bengals the next two weeks. The Bills play at the 11-3 Patriots and at the 6-8 Dolphins. It’s not difficult to see who has the easier path. Of course the Titans could continue to totally collapse and make the tiebreaker moot anyway.

  27. notwhoyouthinkitis says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:44 am
    The “Brady owns the Steelers” mantra is dead. Aside from the refs blowing the TD call (James had control, otherwise he wouldn’t have been able to turn with the ball and his hand was under the ball when it went to the ground per photos) the Steelers outplayed the Pats as the stats favored the Steelers. Doesn’t help the scoreboard but the stats are clear.

    Really it’s “dead” did they stop Brady on the Patriots final possession? No

    12-2
    24 tds 3 ints
    Over 300 yards a game.
    QB R over 100 over those 14 games.

    Won the last 5.

    Like I said Brady OWNS the Steelers

    And if they meet again in the playoffs the outcome will be the same.
    Just because the Steelers FINALLY played them tough doesn’t mean it’s over. They still lost!

    And no the stats don’t show that.
    First downs 21 each team
    Patriots had more passing yards
    Steelers had more rushing yards
    Both teams had one turnover
    Both teams had 2 sacks
    Steelers did have more time of possession

    So it was pretty even.

  28. nhpats says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:51 am
    The Pats are now 6-0 vs the AFC North in the past two seasons. Just think if they got to play that cream-puff division every year!
    —————————-
    It would almost be like the cream puff division they do play in every year. When was the last time any other team won the AFC East?

  29. And just a few days ago MF posted this gem in the power rankings:

    18. Chiefs (7-6; No. 19): The inevitable failure to make the playoffs has been delayed.

    But now it’s:

    4. Chiefs (8-6): The Chiefs got their closest divisional rivals back to back and beat both of them convincingly.

    You prognosticators are a fickle bunch.

  30. Flash1287 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 6:54 am
    TOM BRADY OWNS THE STEELERS

    ———–
    Don’t know about that, but TB seems to own 4th Quarter Comebacks.

  31. “nhpats says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:51 am
    The Pats are now 6-0 vs the AFC North in the past two seasons. Just think if they got to play that cream-puff division every year!”

    As opposed to the juggernaut division of Buffalo, Miami and the Jets that they steamroll every year.

  32. notwhoyouthinkitis says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:44 am
    The “Brady owns the Steelers” mantra is dead. Aside from the refs blowing the TD call (James had control, otherwise he wouldn’t have been able to turn with the ball and his hand was under the ball when it went to the ground per photos) the Steelers outplayed the Pats as the stats favored the Steelers. Doesn’t help the scoreboard but the stats are clear.
    ———-
    Odd – when I watched the video from Al Riveron, I could see James’ left hand clearly off the ball with the black palms of his gloves facing upward. But…for the conspiracy theorists, the NFL could have hired Dreamworks studio, and performed some CGI horseplay.

  33. Talk about circular logic… because the Patriots dominate their own division, that means their division is weak?

    Since they dominate every division, by your logic they must all be weak.

  34. With a guaranteed loss coming this weekend and better teams still in the hunt with only cakewalk games left to play, the Bills are officially out of it

  35. That game could have gone either way.

    Tomlin should have kept his big mouth shut, he has been chirping for weeks and got egg on his face yesterday.

  36. shackdelrio says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:12 am
    “nhpats says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:51 am
    The Pats are now 6-0 vs the AFC North in the past two seasons. Just think if they got to play that cream-puff division every year!”

    As opposed to the juggernaut division of Buffalo, Miami and the Jets that they steamroll every year.

    ———

    At least Buffalo, Miami and the Jets manage to find a way to beat the Pats once in a while…..

  37. Besides Pats fans, who on earth wants to even see them in the Super Bowl again let alone win it?

    Those of us who remember Buffalo going to four straight Super Bowls and losing know just how you feel, but it was probably worse.

  39. I love all the creampuff AFC talk….listen you guys play the Pats 2x a year and try to make the playoffs. If you’re lucky you beat em once. The other 2 teams go 0-2. You have to be 10-4 against the rest of the league to make the playoffs…funny how everyone says the AFC is weak, and then loses to the Pats badly anyway…… listen I don’t like N.E. like the rest of you, but if you wanna swap divisions, Ill take my chances against TEN, IND and HOU (and it used to be JAX) or maybe we can play CLE and CIN a few times every year…bottom line is it doesn’t hold up..their winning % is just as good outside the AFC as it is in it…..

  40. Bill Bixby says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:36 am
    Besides Pats fans, who on earth wants to even see them in the Super Bowl again let alone win it? Let’s hope this is the year some new blood really starts to emerge and we get two teams in the Super bowl that haven’t been in years or ever.

    —-
    Forget that. I despise parity. I loathe mediocrity. I like greatness and I love dynasties. I like big name teams and stars beating up on everyone year after year. Always did. I love cheering against them when they’re not my team and in this case, cheering for them when they are. The 5 time World Champions are unquestionably the dynasty of the 21st century and as much of a classic NFL dynasty as you will ever see in the salary cap era.

  41. steelcurtainn says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:57 am

    I hope people continue to count out the Steelers. They were within inches of winning that game without the top receiver in football.


    The Patriots are without their #1 receiver all season long and without Hogan who took you guys to school last January in the AFC Championship game.

    So don’t come at us with the injury excuse. I wish Brown well in his recovery – but we have no sympathy.

  42. Nothing sounds dumber than some guy claiming that a losing team played better than the winning team. Sure they might have had moments, maybe even longer stretches of them, but the score always shows who actually did deliver the most end results. A loss is a loss no matter how you spin it.

  43. hackdelrio says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:12 am

    “nhpats says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:51 am
    The Pats are now 6-0 vs the AFC North in the past two seasons. Just think if they got to play that cream-puff division every year!”

    As opposed to the juggernaut division of Buffalo, Miami and the Jets that they steamroll every year.

    Yeah they really steamrolled the Dolphins last Monday night didn’t they.

    Funny for all the talk about “6 easy wins against the AFC East”… in fact they are 6-0 against the AFC East just twice in the entire Brady/Belichick era…

  44. notwhoyouthinkitis says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:44 am

    The “Brady owns the Steelers” mantra is dead. Aside from the refs blowing the TD call (James had control, otherwise he wouldn’t have been able to turn with the ball and his hand was under the ball when it went to the ground per photos) the Steelers outplayed the Pats as the stats favored the Steelers. Doesn’t help the scoreboard but the stats are clear.
    —-
    Scoreboard indeed.

    The only thing that matters. 🙂

  45. steelcurtainn says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:57 am
    I hope people continue to count out the Steelers. They were within inches of winning that game without the top receiver in football.

    —————
    Us fans can count out whoever we want because we spend the game on our couch with beer. But you can still trust that Bill Belichick has not counted out the Steelers. He will have a plan in place to beat them in the Playoffs too.

    He hasnt even counted out the Bills and Jets. If Cleveland was on the schedule he would take them seriously too. Thats exactly why all these teams are looking up at the Pats.

  46. Did anyone catch the look on Tomlin’s face when Ben through the pick at the end of the game?

    It was almost as good as the look on Richard Sherman’s face when an unknown guy named Malcom Butler tore Sherman’s heart out!

  47. As a Pats fan i will say this. The season is far from over. Those who think the Pats have 2 wins in the bank are really looking to be disappointed. The Steelers have to be worried too, they have had some close games lately so it is no gimmie for them either.

  48. I really, really, really do my best not to be a tinfoil hat-wearing conspiracy nut, but when it comes to the NFL and the Patriots, it’s become next to impossible.

  49. jgnovelist says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:19 am

    I really, really, really do my best not to be a tinfoil hat-wearing conspiracy nut, but when it comes to the NFL and the Patriots, it’s become next to impossible.


    I agree. Especially when it comes to the league fabricating a cheating scandal and suspending the Patriots quarterback 4 games for no apparent reason.

  50. Those who think the Pats have 2 wins in the bank are really looking to be disappointed. The Steelers have to be worried too, they have had some close games lately so it is no gimmie for them either.


    We know the team will be focused. Does it really matter what we fans think? 🙂

  51. Last night, Collinsworth was talking about the AFC playoff picture and emphatically said the Titans win the division if they win their last two games. I rewound it to make sure I heard it right. Did anyone else hear that?

  52. The Bills are hoping hard for a 3 way tie at 9-7, a loss by the Chargers or to get that impossible win against the Pats in Boston, in December.

    I really dont think we have to worry about the Titans running the table, in fact, the biggest threat to the Bills playoff hopes is the Chargers winning out and the Titans losing out

  53. Lets take a look at the crucial calls that have gone the Pats way in 2017 alone:

    Week 3 vs Texans: Down 5 with half a minute left, TD stands for Brandin Cooks despite visual evidence of the ball hitting the ground and moving. Pats win by 3.

    Week 6 @ Jets: 4th quarter TD overturned after receiver is ruled to have fumbled. Pats win by 7.

    Week 8 vs Chargers: Late third quarter — Chargers TD wiped off the board following bogus offensive PI call. Pats win by 8.

    Week 15: TD overturned less than 30 seconds to go despite no visual evidence of the ball hitting the ground without a hand underneath).

    THIS IS ABSURD

  54. @notwhoyouthinkitis. Stats were pretty even. Steelers had a few more yards, but so do most teams in a loss to NE. First downs even at 21. Turnovers even. Patriots had a few more points.

  55. the steelers only hope is Flacco and Co. knock off the pats in the playoffs. Otherwise they might as well start preparing for the draft.

    Ben is no Flacco, only Flacco can beat Brady.

  56. So, who’s the guy who defended the “go to ground” call that went against the Jets in favor of the Patriots? Al Riveron.

    Who’s the guy who defended the “go to ground” call that DIDN’T go against Brandon Cooks vs. Houston? Al Riverson.

    Who’s the guy who was there to defend the “go to ground” call that went against the Steelers and bailed out the Patriots? Al Riveron.

    That guy sure does happen to be around when the Patriots need help.

  57. Stop acting like that James call ended the game – the Steelers ran 2 more plays after that and neither of them were what I’d call “well run.”

    Steelers were in a perfect spot to beat the defending SB champs and blew it. Quit bitching that the Pats get all of the calls, etc – they outplayed the Steelers when it mattered, in the last 28 seconds of that game.

  58. I’m telling you right now, the team no one wants any part of in the playoffs is the Jags. Bortles is playing well, and that defense is straight up nasty.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!