Antonio Brown: Calf injury is a “minor setback”

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown left Sunday’s loss to the Patriots in the first half after suffering a calf injury when he got hit trying to catch a pass in the end zone.

Brown was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and word at the end of the day was that he’d suffered a partially torn calf that does not require surgery. Brown is expected to be healthy in time for the playoffs and he took to social media Monday to call the injury a “minor setback.”

“Even in adversity I can’t help but feel blessed. Thanks to everyone who reached out. This is a minor setback for me but not this team. The goal is still the same & I’m confident that we can & will achieve it. We may not have won the game yesterday but this TEAM made a statement.”

Statement or not, the loss to the Patriots bumped the Steelers out of the top spot in the AFC playoff picture and there’s still a chance the team could miss out on a first-round bye. Getting that would obviously be a good thing for the team and likely for Brown’s chances of being closer to full health when he gets back on the field.