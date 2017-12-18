Antonio Brown: Calf injury is a “minor setback”

Posted by Josh Alper on December 18, 2017, 3:06 PM EST
Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown left Sunday’s loss to the Patriots in the first half after suffering a calf injury when he got hit trying to catch a pass in the end zone.

Brown was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and word at the end of the day was that he’d suffered a partially torn calf that does not require surgery. Brown is expected to be healthy in time for the playoffs and he took to social media Monday to call the injury a “minor setback.”

“Even in adversity I can’t help but feel blessed. Thanks to everyone who reached out. This is a minor setback for me but not this team. The goal is still the same & I’m confident that we can & will achieve it. We may not have won the game yesterday but this TEAM made a statement.”

Statement or not, the loss to the Patriots bumped the Steelers out of the top spot in the AFC playoff picture and there’s still a chance the team could miss out on a first-round bye. Getting that would obviously be a good thing for the team and likely for Brown’s chances of being closer to full health when he gets back on the field.

11 responses to “Antonio Brown: Calf injury is a “minor setback”

  2. AB misses the game and New Englad barely survives off an overturned call that could of easily been a td and a steeler victory. Get well AB, gonna need you when the games really count.

  5. I doubt he’ll be back in time for the divisional round which is the weekend of January 13-14. That is if the Steelers get a 1st round bye, which I’m assuming they will. That means he has three weeks to heal in time to have a few days of practice before he plays. Three weeks for an injury where he couldn’t even put weight on his leg, had xrays taken and was then taken to hospital is quite optimistic. I think the Steelers management is sugarcoating his injury. They may be downplaying it so as not to send the locker room into a bigger funk than they are already in after that loss yesterday and in losing Shazier, hopefully only for the year.

  6. Funny how every doctor I’ve heard talk about this says it can be 6-8 weeks for it to heal. But the Steelers and AB say he will be back in 3-4. Something doesn’t jive. Now maybe he comes back at 40%, but any opponent can handle that.

    And what is with all the the steelers would have won if he played. Get over it, they lost. I don’t care what game you want to talk about this year or what team. The officiating has cost every team at some point. And injuries NFL wide are far worse for most teams than the steelers have faced. I mean you got beat by the Patriots (at HOME) where I barely know any of the offensive threats. They don’t exist.

    And if you really want to get picky over who got screwed, go back and watch the game and you will find out it’s a miracle the Steelers didn’t get called for holding numerous times not to mention the receivers who are experts at pushing off. Not as good as Dez, but they are getting there.

    Signed a bitter Eagles fan that bet on the Stillers… Good team this year, but not great and the coaching is awful. And you get to play the Bengals and the Browns twice a year which is a gift.

  8. Signed a bitter Eagles fan that bet on the Stillers… Good team this year, but not great and the coaching is awful

    The coaching is certainly awful. Has been all year.

  9. Yeah, right. And Ryan Shazier didnt require surgery. Anyone who believes the statements that come out of this team can come on down and look at the 446 Pittsburgh bridges I have for sale.

  10. steelcurtainn says:
    December 18, 2017 at 3:22 pm
    AB misses the game and New Englad barely survives off an overturned call that could of easily been a td and a steeler victory. Get well AB, gonna need you when the games really count.
    Here are the players from the Pats that were out yesterday;
    #1 RT Cannon who was put on IR last week, #1 LB Hightower out for year and #2 LB Van Noy, out last few weeks. #1 WR, Edelman and #3 WR Mitchell have been out all year along with #2 WR Hogan missed last few weeks, #2 DT Branch was out and the #3 DT Valentine has been out all year, #2 DE McClellin has been out all year and rookie DE Rivers out all year.

