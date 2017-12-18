Ben Roethlisberger: Call to throw into end zone came from sideline

Posted by Josh Alper on December 18, 2017, 8:19 AM EST
Getty Images

There are plenty of things from the Patriots’ 27-24 win over the Steelers being dissected on Monday morning, but the biggest may be the Steelers’ final offensive play of the game.

After a short completion to Darrius Heyward-Bey on the Patriots’ 7-yard-line with seconds to play, the Steelers rushed to the line for what many expected would be a spike to stop the clock and set up a game-tying field goal. Ben Roethlisberger took the snap and the Steelers offensive line stood up as if a spike were coming, but Roethlisberger pumped the ball and then tried a pass to Eli Rogers on a slant.

Patriots corner Eric Rowe broke up the pass and safety Duron Harmon intercepted it to seal the win for New England. After the game, Roethlisberger explained what happened in the moments leading up to the fateful play.

“It wasn’t a fake spike,” Roethlisberger said, via Alex Marvez of Sporting News. “I was yelling, ‘Clock it!’ I felt like that was the thing to do — clock it and get yourself one play. … It came from the sideline: ‘Don’t clock it! Don’t clock it!’ Well, at that time, everyone thinks it’s a clock [play] so you don’t have time to get everyone lined up.”

Rogers was the only Steelers receiver running a route, something that led to several Patriots defenders bracketing him before Roethlisberger, who said the call to go came from offensive coordinator Todd Haley in his helmet, delivered the pass. That confusion likely contributed to the outcome, which knocked the Steelers out of the top spot in the AFC playoff picture with two games left to play.

132 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger: Call to throw into end zone came from sideline

  1. So Pittsburgh got outcoached by the Patriots…AGAIN. Ben should have clocked it anyway. His instincts were correct.

  4. No reason to clock it there. Roethlisberger needed to recognize the coverage and throw it through the uprights when he saw the coverage..

    That one is 100% on Ben, though that’s clearly the play where Brown was most missed cause he would have run the back shoulder rout that either gets caught by him, broken up or picked off out of bounds.

  9. Good game Pittsburgh. If we fans are lucky enough for a part II this post season lets hope it is equally as nail biting as last evenings game.

  12. Sure looked like Ben faked a spike before the throw. And if it wasn’t a fake spike then why was only one receiver out in the route? Come on, Ben, most fans are not as stupid as you think.

  16. People can blame the catch all they want, but that was just an outrageous play-call. You know Ben is telling the truth about them yelling it from the sidelines too, because the Patriots defense was able to quickly adjust for a pass play. Seemingly quicker than Pittsburgh was.

  19. Players need to have situational awareness. DHB should have never caught that ball, just spiked it right into the ground. Also, Jesse James should have let that pass go to JUJU, game over.

  21. .
    One thing that fans don’t always appreciate is how NFL on field situations can change dramatically, even on one play. It can leave the coaching staff in a chaotic state. With the clock rapidly running and the game on the line, it’s not always easy to select the best course of action.

    Pittsburgh looked like Seattle in the 2015 Super Bowl. It was very chaotic and compounded by the fact that precious seconds of game clock were ticking away while they got coordinated.
    .

  22. Steelers have been playing with fire with these finishes so it was bound to burn them. I still think being aggressive was okay. Visions of the Pats winning the toss in OT and going right down the field.

    Blame largely goes to Jesse James. This ain’t Penn State. They go through this at every training camp. He was wide open and there was no excuse for not securing the ball all the way through.

  24. Aggressive call to go for the win. Nothing wrong with it. No one to blame either. And you don’t want multiple receivers running routes on a fake spike play since that immediately negates the fake. Easily seen if you go and look at past fake spike plays.

  26. It was a bad call, a bad throw, and bad execution… in other words, everyone choked… and that in the end is what it was…A choke job.

  27. diehard Pats fan, but it wasnt a bad call. Pittsburgh would not have been under duress had Bey gotten out of bounds, vice tackled at the 4 yard line. If you’re going to throw that ball, you do not throw it to a point where a corner, and two safeties are standing and defending THE ONLY RECEIVER IN THE END ZONE! Watch the play again, everyone on pittsburgh is standing around.

  29. I wouldn’t worry about that as much as I would worry about how your defense let Gronk run buck wild on consecutive plays to put the Pats in scoring position.
    Also worthy of mention, Steelers Offense zero pts in the 4th qtr. Pats Offense 11 pts in the 4th.
    Not going to win many games by letting the opposition outscore you by 11 in the last qtr of the game.

  31. Any “trick” play is a gamble. The Steelers gamlbed that they could catch the D sleeping. They didn’t win their bet. Game over. Pats win.

  32. savethebs says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:37 am
    Pats are the greatest team of all time at winning on technicalities

    ———-

    Are you suggesting the officials should not follow the rules?

  33. This coaching staff is a joke… They all need to go.
    I think Ben is sick of them and that is the REAL reason he has been talking retirement.

  34. People blaming the coaches for the call are idiots. It’s pretty simple that if you run the play and its there make the throw and if not throw it out of the back of the endzone. Ben got greedy and forced a pass that wasn’t there. The only blame you can give Tomlin in that situation is trusting his QB who clearly made a terrible decision. All things considered I’d much rather take that chance 100/100 time then go to OT and risk never seeing the ball again.

    Also if Ben wants to spike it on third down it makes his throw on second down completely stupid since he was effectively running his teams chances at winning in regulation there.

  35. “mmack66 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:50 am
    Sounds like a violation of the 15-second helmet communication rule to me.

    5 1 Rate This”

    How? There were clearly more then 15 seconds left when the steelers were lining up. I think that the upvotes may have more to do with something about Tomlin then anything else MAGA!

  36. Ben got roasted for his comments on NFL Network after the game by Tomlinson and Deion. Apparently they know something about his locker room presence and behavior that we do not.

  38. You’d think they would have thought of the possibilities during that 2 hour long time out while reviewing the TD that was called back.

    Regardless….Ben should have thrown the ball over everyone’s head. It should have been: take one look and throw it or throw it away. Instead he waited and then tread to thread the needle.

  39. Ben is lying. His explanation makes no sense unless he mistakenly thought it was 2nd down. If you clock it all you can do is kick the field goal, there’s no possibility “to get one more play”. Plus, the helmet microphone would have been turned off since there was only about 10 seconds on the clock. He screwed up, which is what the Steelers always do against the Pats.

  40. 6ball says:

    December 18, 2017 at 8:45 am

    .
    One thing that fans don’t always appreciate is how NFL on field situations can change dramatically, even on one play. It can leave the coaching staff in a chaotic state. With the clock rapidly running and the game on the line, it’s not always easy to select the best course of action.

    Pittsburgh looked like Seattle in the 2015 Super Bowl. It was very chaotic and compounded by the fact that precious seconds of game clock were ticking away while they got coordinated.
    ———————————————————————————
    There’s a remedy for this. It’s called “practice”. Some teams do it every week to prepare for things that might happen during “games”. One team, headquartered in Foxborough, Massachusetts, has done it consistently for the last 18 years, with consistent results. See e.g., Super Bowl 49.

  42. Look, even as a Pats fan, I’ll tell you they got lucky with the no-catch call. But just like The Tuck Rule that Raider fans still complain about a decade and a half later, the refs got the call right. Does the rules committee have the rule right? Very arguable. If the situation were reversed, and it was Gronk —actually, no way Gronk doesn’t make the catch with those Hamburger Helper mitts he wears, lmao — so let’s say it was Amendola or something….I’d be beside myself today.

    HOWEVAHHH…the Steelers still win this game if A) they don’t let Brady and Gronk singlehandedly shred them on the game winning drive and 2 point conversion, and B) Ben doesn’t throw the ball at a bunch of white jersey at the middle-front on the end zone. So you can really only complain so much about the refs.

  44. The Steelers were afraid to go to overtime against Brady. Then, predictably, they were ill-prepared (I’m putting that on Tomlin) and unable to fool the Pats D at the goal line.

    Seems like I’ve seen this show a few times before when teams play the Patriots.

  45. myspaceyourface says:

    This coaching staff is a joke… They all need to go
    ——————————————————–
    Being a NE fan it is re-assuring knowing Tomlin and Haley are on that sideline. First of all there was no need to even think about clocking the ball there were 10 f-ing seconds left! They should have already had two plays called in the huddle previous to this. They had time to run a third down play and if it wasn’t there right away – throw it out of bounds!

    But you may be right. Like the player (do not like the person) but he has probably grown tired of this coaching staff.

  46. He’s throwing Tomlin under the bus even though he could have checked out of the play early. Wow and I thought Ben was above throwing people under the bus but I guess not.

  48. notwhoyouthinkitis says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Aggressive call to go for the win. Nothing wrong with it. No one to blame either.
    ——————————-

    Ben found someone to blame.

  49. The Steelers had the game but once again had to overcome injuries with AB and drama with Jesse James Td which would have put the game away. No excuses, hope to see the same two teams match up when it really counts.

  50. Another game in which the the Pats’ opponent melts in the final critical seconds/minutes- Seahawks, Falcons, now Pitt. And, btw, just because people do not know rules does not mean they don’t exist. Man, it is great to be a Patriot fan!

  51. No matter the call it’s all on Roethlisberger for throwing into blanket coverage . Based on his history not surprised he’s not willing to take responsibility for his actions .

  54. Nobody is mentioning that Rowe clearly grabbed Rogers jersey right before the ball came in. But the Steelers have no one to blame but their pathetic coaching staff.

    Going conservative and giving the ball back to Brady with a few minutes left and covering Gronk 1 on 1. They literally let Gronk get wide open for 69 yards and a 2 pt conversion.

  55. first of all, not sure why Ben feels the need to share this. it was a good call because when you clock that ball then it becomes 4th down and the only option then is to kick a field goal, by going for it you give your team one extra play before the field goal. Now, once Ben got the call and then he noticed not everyone understood what was going on, it was then up to him to make sense of the play. Either throw the ball in the back of the endzone where no one can get to it or just clock it. What you don’t do in that space is throw it to a 4 string receiver who had 3 people on him.

    As a Steelers fan, I love Ben but it is mistakes like this that makes me cringe when people put him in the top 5 of QBs in the NFL. Ben has all the tools but he makes bad mental mistakes at times that top QBs in the NFL shouldn’t be making.

    There are many people to blame for this loss and the refs aren’t one of them. This loss is on Tomlin and the DC, who didn’t apply the same tactic the Patriots displayed on Brown. One corner and then a safety solely dedicated to Brown. But instead we let Gronk destroy our defense. Also, after we got the ball back with 3 minutes, the mind set on that drive should have been, the Pats won’t touch the ball again. Instead, we played timid. I put this loss on our Mediocre TE who had a problem catching a pass while he was untouched. I will recommend Jesse James watch tape on Gronk. This big guy torques his body in many ways and still catches passes. And finally, this loss is on Ben for his ridiculous pass at the end. We lost fair and square, now lets finish the last two games strong, since we probably won’t have Brown for either game.

  60. luckyforus says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:32 am
    Nobody is mentioning that Rowe clearly grabbed Rogers jersey right before the ball came in. But the Steelers have no one to blame but their pathetic coaching staff.

    Going conservative and giving the ball back to Brady with a few minutes left and covering Gronk 1 on 1. They literally let Gronk get wide open for 69 yards and a 2 pt conversion.

    ———–

    Gronk wasn’t “wide open”, but he was covered 1-on-1 with a guy who was too small. They should have double covered Gronk and made someone else beat them. You would have thought they would have figured that out at some point but alsas this is Mike Tomlin we are talking about….

  62. Ben had already been working on both hamstring and hurt fingers excuses during the game. But neither of those work well with poor decision making, so next up was to throw Haley under the bus.

  63. Very classy of Ben to throw his OC under the bus. Bottom line-he threw a crappy pass into double coverage. Game gift-wrapped for the Patriots WIN. Should have kicked the field goal to force OT. He can call Russell Wilson to ask how to deal with it.

  67. I was rooting for Pittsburgh but the complaining is ridiculous. First, played not to lose on last 2 possessions before Pats took lead. Dropped pick. Single up Gronk 4 plays on the drive, including the critical 2 PC and he catches all 4. James has to catch the ball, not worry about extending it. Then, you have 5 minutes during the review to get your next TWO plays ready, second one if ball is caught inbounds. Why the hell are they making it up on the fly. Then Ben seems to think it is 2nd down, since a spike there means FG, NOT another play as he said. And if it wasn’t a fake spike, why did he fake spike it? And fake spike a Belichick team? Really??!! Hate to see the Pats win, but for Steelers, that was a well earned loss.

  69. That’s the reason why the Patriots are winning crucial games. The Seahawks… The Falcons… now the Steelers… they all want to beat them so bad, they forget about basics of football. Sometimes, you don’t need a trick play. You just need a run in the middle or a spike. The Patriots are playing in the head of every other team.
    #BlackMagicGate

  71. The Steelers were the better team yesterday, but the Patriots were the SMARTER team. A good QB with class owns his mistakes and Roethlisberger the drama queen is unable to do that.

  72. The game should not have come down to the final seconds. Tomlin, in his infinite wisdom, tried to sit on a 8 point lead. He took the ball out of his playmakers’ hands. Just as the Steelers had no real answer for Gronk, the Pats had no real answer for the Steelers…the main difference between these two teams is coaching…plain and simple. That said, “the didn’t survive the ground” doesn’t make total sense. JJ was on the ground when he caught, secured the ball, made a football move as he reached across the goal line. Nowhere in the rule book does it say survive the ground means you have to be laying on the ground. But, it is what it is. Unless things change, neither team’s defense is playing Championship caliber football, and it will be tough winning against a great defensive team.

  73. All he had to say was “Hey, it got tipped, that happens” instead of tossing Tomlin &/or Haley under the bus

  76. C’mon Ben even the Cowboys punter has authority to override the coaching staff and call his own shot based on the situation.

    You got bailed out by Shuster on harmless pass that goes for 70, and you still mess it up. You and Derek Carr both make more money than Brady, accept some of the blame.

  77. Hey Steeler Fans…..Chiefs fan here. I know the loss sucks, especially after a catch that looked like a TD. Honestly, it’s not a catch anymore until you have taken 10 steps with it it handed the ball to the ref. But what goes around comes around. The Steelers beat the Chiefs in Arrowhead earlier in the year. The Steeler fans were rubbing it in real good, waving their towels and making fun of Chief fans. I am sure it felt real good. How do y’all feel now? I kind of have an idea how y’all might feel. Thank you Patriot Fans if you had a little fun with that in Heinz field!! Like your coach said, don’t cry over spilt milk! Lol

  78. I find it interesting that people are calling out the play calling of the Steelers drive before the Pats last score. Everyone was saying the exact opposite about the Falcons after the SB.

  79. silvernblacksabbath says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:00 am
    My $600 bet (back in March) on the Pats winning super bowl is looking better and better

    —–

    I’m curious, what were the odds on that bet?

  80. scott64836 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:09 am
    Hey Steeler Fans…..Chiefs fan here. I know the loss sucks, especially after a catch that looked like a TD. Honestly, it’s not a catch anymore until you have taken 10 steps with it it handed the ball to the ref. But what goes around comes around. The Steelers beat the Chiefs in Arrowhead earlier in the year. The Steeler fans were rubbing it in real good, waving their towels and making fun of Chief fans. I am sure it felt real good. How do y’all feel now? I kind of have an idea how y’all might feel. Thank you Patriot Fans if you had a little fun with that in Heinz field!! Like your coach said, don’t cry over spilt milk! Lol

    ———————————-

    Regardless of who won the game, you as well as your team are still irrelevant.

  81. I don’t see big Ben throwing anyone under the bus here. Apparently in their system the qb, with what 16 years or so in the league, is not allowed autonomy at this critical part of the game.Ben should have the authority to run as he sees fit. This wasn’t Roethlisberger issue, this was a system issue. I’m a Pats fan through and through but I have a tone of respect for Ben (on field behavior only). Tough as nails, gets a lot out of his team but his coaches should be giving him more respect than I do.

  82. So Big Ben throws the Coach under the bus because he forced a pass into Quadruple coverage. That sound you here may just be the wheels starting to fall off the wagon.

  83. In the same way that if a pilot is cleared and instructed to land the plane, he or she can ignore the tower and abandon the landing at his or her discretion. Ben should have taken the safe play and spiked it. In the end, it’s his decision…no different than receiving a play and calling an audible during the middle of the game. IF he saw a defensive lapse and felt a play would work, then that’s one thing. But he admitted there was confusion when a play came into his helmet from the sideline. For cryin’ out loud…only one receiver actually ran a route! Should have spiked it.

  84. Ben is a b word. No integrity. No accountability. Just a big dumb,animal. I don’t even believe the call came from the sideline, and even if it did, it is up to the player to still execute or a player with his experience should be able to audible out of. No excuse possible for his last play. And the fact that he is looking for one, would make me not want him as my qb.

  86. And people wonder why NFL ratings are down – for exactly ridiculous, infuriating calls like that ‘non-catch’, and the spectacle of watching a ref try to decide a first down using an index card. The NFL is now a joke, and the owners and refs are killing it.

  87. Not a Pats fan at all.

    “It came from the sideline: ‘Don’t clock it! Don’t clock it!’ Well, at that time, everyone thinks it’s a clock [play] so you don’t have time to get everyone lined up.”

    1)Everyone thinks it’s a clock play? You don’t have time to get everyone lined up?
    BB/Josh/Brady would have had a play ready or have practiced for just this type of scenario. And, for the prior play, they would have run all receivers into/close to the end zone/sideline as to not get into a scramble situation. This is reminiscent of how the Seahawks panicked near the end of the Super Bowl. The Steelers simply weren’t prepared for how to handle this situation. Patriots play chess … everyone else checkers.

    2)Brady would never say “it came from the sideline.” Big Ben is a winner, but that’s a loser’s mentality.

    I want the Pats to lose desperately, but they clearly are just better mentally than everyone else. Have to respect that.

  88. Seems to me that the thing to do if you believe it should be clocked but the coach wants a pass play is to just throw it away. You get the outcome you think is best, the coach gets their “way” without being thrown under the bus, and the team gets a shot to tie the game.

    This is the way it goes with Steelers-Pats. Steelers show lots of flash but eventually come apart. Pats have stretches where it seems they’re not going anywhere, but their discipline wins out. It’s like the tortoise and the hare.

    In some ways football is more fun with messy, head-case teams like the Steelers – while the Pats’ approach is fascinating to watch, it would be boring if every team was that way. But it must be frustrating for Steelers fans when the other shoe drops and things like this happen.

  89. There may be a silver lining here….since the Patriots benefited from the correct application of a stupid rule, this could be the straw that beaks the camel’s back and the rule gets changed.

    of course if that happens this will be added to the list of supposed Patriots cheating accusations.

  91. I do not believe Roethlisberger when he says that call came from the sideline. I think it was all him, trying to be the hero, and it blew up in his face. It’s not cool to tell the world on TV that it was your coach’s fault. If it did come from Haley, he was violating the 15 second rule by still speaking into his helmet. All I know is that he is the biggest drama queen ever.

  92. Well Pittsburghians, you did get the shaft on that James play. But, look at the bright side.
    You still have those starchy Primante Sandwiches to shove down your throats, any time you want.

  93. bjwbrown2011 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:26 am
    No reason to clock it there. Roethlisberger needed to recognize the coverage and throw it through the uprights when he saw the coverage..

    That one is 100% on Ben, though that’s clearly the play where Brown was most missed cause he would have run the back shoulder rout that either gets caught by him, broken up or picked off out of bounds.

    ——————
    The scene Ben describes is a team not clear on what they should do rushing to the line of scrimmage with plays being screamed at them from the sidelines. Sure Bens choices after the ball was snapped werent good either but that mess started as soon as the previous play ended. So give Ben some blame but Tomlin deserves most of it.

    The Patriots in that same situation will have 11 guys previously coached to know exactly what they should do and even been drilled a few times to be sure everyone gets it. They would have been totally organized and gotten the the line quicker with a well organized play. However that pkay worked out it would have been an organized decision. Things like that are why they win.

  94. enoughofthatalready says:
    December 18, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Nice hold on Rogers too. But if the refs correctly called that like they did the non td (wink wink), pats fans would be talking conspiracy.
    ————————————————————————————————————————–
    So basically you think it was a conspiracy, but you think Pats fans would claim it was a conspiracy if it had gone the other way? OK.

  95. steelcurtainn says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:22 am

    The Steelers had the game but once again had to overcome injuries with AB and drama with Jesse James Td which would have put the game away. No excuses, hope to see the same two teams match up when it really counts.
    ————————————————————————————————————————–
    Guy makes two excuses, then claims there are no excuses. If your point was to make no excuses, you should have said “The Steelers had every chance to win the game or at least take it to OT, but they botched the last 30 seconds of the game and deserved to lose because of it.”

  96. It’s nice to see the Steelers not win on the benefit of refscalls that has been the case for decades! It wasn’t a catch. It was a stupid play call. It was a bad pass. It was a LOSE. Lololololololololololol!!!!!!!!

  97. thefan08 says:

    first of all, not sure why Ben feels the need to share this.

    ————————————————————————–
    Ah, the $64 million question. I never understand why Ben feels the need to share most of what he says to the media. (Never understand why Terry feels the need to share most of what he says about the Steelers, either, but that’s another story.) It was a ridiculously bad decision. We should have clocked the ball, kicked the field goal, and lived to play the OT. I thought the Jesse James play should have been a TD. But under today’s rules, it’s not a TD. It wasn’t a TD when it happened to Calvin Johnson, and the echoes of my screams on that day still resonate through the house. But the team could have recovered if they’d kept their heads and made a sound play call. Tomlin seemed to take blame for the call in saying he played to win. But like bradygirl12, I would have bet Ben called that one himself.

  99. Ben has the football intelligence of a turtle. Steelers fan, and I’ve been hoping he retired for years. Yes, he’s won a Superbowl for them (and at least didn’t cost them one vs Seattle). But that was a dumb play on his part. If Rogers isn’t open, throw it away. Does he need the coaches to explain everything to him?

  100. Wow….all this and up here in the Northwest we missed it. Can you guys do it all over in the playoffs? I’m pretty sure an infomercial won’t be playing during that game.

  101. It takes a special mentality, for players and coaches, to look at and treat last second (<10) situations, the progressions, and keys the same as they would midway through the first quarter. The Butler in-bounds tackle on second down was huge. Pittsburgh had the same control of the situation as Darrell Bevall did about three years ago.

    If you told Pittsburgh at the drive’s start that they have an easy FG to send game into OT, they’d have jumped at it. The greed in a countdown situation is fatal for all but a few players and coaches.

    I think you will rarely again see an inside throw against NE in that situation. Bad things happen. You have to take all risk out of it and move on to OT if the play doesn’t look perfect. The ‘play to win’ from Tomlin belies his contorted and shocked visage after the game.

    It’s better than 50-50 they meet again in about five weeks. Where has a lot to do with it. Get the chips and salsa out.

  104. The call may have come from the sideline but it is the QB’s job to make sure the 11 players on the field know what the play call is. Roethlisberger didn’t do that. Only one receiver ran a route and most of the lineman didn’t play after the snap but just stood there. When more than half the team isn’t playing full speed or just standing around it is the QB’s job to throw the ball away, it was only 3rd down and either let coaches send out kick team or give Roethlisberger another play to run for the win. The coaches should have had all the play calls for all 4 downs ready and the QB should have known what they were after the timeout.

    Roethlisberger screwed up but so did the Steelers coaches. But that is not really surprising, is it? They have been winning on a wing and a prayer for 5 weeks and it finally cost them.

  105. tomthebombtracy says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:47 am
    Steelers have been playing with fire with these finishes so it was bound to burn them. I still think being aggressive was okay. Visions of the Pats winning the toss in OT and going right down the field.

    Blame largely goes to Jesse James. This ain’t Penn State. They go through this at every training camp. He was wide open and there was no excuse for not securing the ball all the way through.
    ———————————————
    I don’t know about “every training camp” but you can bet they do at the Pats camp!

  106. about the Steelers’ play calling and trying ‘not to lose’ or putting the ball in the hands of the playmakers:

    starting with the last play of the 3rd quarter:
    Bell run for 8 yards
    Bell run for 5
    Conner run for 1
    Ben to JuJu for 6
    Ben to Bell for 4
    Bell for 0
    Bell for 6
    Ben scramble for 5
    Conner for 8 (brought back offensive holding)
    Conner for 2
    False start for -5
    Toussaint for 3
    Ben to Brant for 6
    Punt

    Patriots drive – FG

    Steelers Drive:
    Bell run for 1
    Ben scrambles for 5
    Ben to JuJu for 3
    Punt

    Patriots Drive – TD

    Steelers Drive:
    Ben to JuJu for 69
    Ben to James for TD – overturned
    Ben to Heyward-Bey for 3
    Ben Interception

  108. “””savethebs says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:37 am
    Pats are the greatest team of all time at winning on technicalities”

    —-
    By “technicalities” you mean by understanding the rules better than you (and the other team)

  109. luckyforus says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:32 am
    Nobody is mentioning that Rowe clearly grabbed Rogers jersey right before the ball came in. But the Steelers have no one to blame but their pathetic coaching staff.

    Going conservative and giving the ball back to Brady with a few minutes left and covering Gronk 1 on 1. They literally let Gronk get wide open for 69 yards and a 2 pt conversion.

    —————————————

    I initially thought that Rowe had a hold of Rogers’ jersey, and I think he did. BUT, I think Trey Flowers got a piece of the ball, or at least Ben’s arm, on the throw. Not sure if the commentators mentioned it, I was in a room of Pats fans going wild, myself included. But watch the replay from a close angle. IF —and I don’t know if the refs called it as such— the ball was tipped by Flowers, then Rowe can literally tackle Rogers if he wants to. Didn’t catch if the ref signaled the tipped ball or not though, so you may have an argument within the context of how the play actually was called.

  110. New England fans sure talking alot of trash for a team that was inches away from losing. Can’t wait to hear what you’ll be saying when you get bounced from the playoffs.

  112. Bad call from the sidelines and a terrible choice to force it by Ben. Just overthrow it and tell Haley “Whoops, guess we gotta kick it.”

    I am glad to know that this wasn’t Ben’s terrible decision to throw it. I generally trust when he takes over the playcalling.

  114. So Tomlin says that they were playing to win – he’s basically telling his defense that he has no confidence in them if they went to OT and the Pats got the ball first.

  115. “So Pittsburgh got outcoached by the Patriots…AGAIN. Ben should have clocked it anyway. His instincts were correct.”

    No, if he was stupid enough to throw a useless 2 yard pass midfield with no timeouts after failing to adjust presnap to an obvious full on blitz, then they should of had a contingency plan in place for what play to the end zone they would run in a quick no huddle. Lining up to spike vs lining up with a predetermined play for the end zone takes pretty much the same amount of time. Then you either get the TD or throw it away to stop the clock for a 4th down FG tie.

    But spiking it and wasting one of your 2 plays makes no sense. Throwing 2 yards midfield when you have no timeouts makes no sense. Seeing a full blitz up the gut and doing absolutely nothing to counter it makes no sense. Throwing the ball into triple coverage when none of your receivers have no clue what’s going on makes no sense. Ben’s lame excuses for all this gross mismanagement makes no sense.

    Steelers, both on the sidelines and on the field, were absolutely clueless and unprepared.

  116. steelcurtainn says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:10 pm
    New England fans sure talking alot of trash for a team that was inches away from losing. Can’t wait to hear what you’ll be saying when you get bounced from the playoffs

    There is literally nothing in the history of this matchup to support your prediction.

    If the Patriots are hosting, they’ll win by 2-3 touchdowns.

  117. 345snarkavenue says:

    December 18, 2017 at 11:52 am

    about the Steelers’ play calling and trying ‘not to lose’ or putting the ball in the hands of the playmakers:…………
    ————————–
    When the game was on the line, the Steelers have 2nd and 20ish and they bring in Fitz for a running play…BS call. Pretty sure that was his first carry all year…not exactly, a playmaker. As long as they were mixing the plays up, they were moving the ball well, then they get a lead and run, run pass when you have to..not going to win many ball games that way, especially with a suspect defense. As a Pats fan probably see things differently, and that’s fine. Me, I’ve watched the Steelers, under Tomlin, for years, crap the bed when they have leads…they don’t go for the jugular.

  119. steelcurtainn says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    New England fans sure talking alot of trash for a team that was inches away from losing. Can’t wait to hear what you’ll be saying when you get bounced from the playoffs.
    ———————————————————————————————————————
    Nobody was talking any trash – we were all responding to the Steeler fans and players who cannot accept a loss like men and instead blame headphones, refs, injuries, imaginary cheating scandals, Todd Haley, etc. after every single game.

  120. Is there anyone covering the NFL aware of the reality that the decision “not to spike” related to the fact that it was THIRD DOWN!
    Sure the Steelers should be prepared for a safer call, but if ball is spiked they are abandoning the opportunity to win in regulation time against Tom Brady. Second down was a disaster as player tackled on field and clock ran. As to the decision to run a play ON THIRD DOWN, as opposed to spiking the ball, that was absolutely correct. The confusion and the execution was poor, but the decision to run the play was correct decision and Ben should be criticized for the decision not to throw it away and nothing more.

  121. Dear IkeClanton – win by 2-3 TDs in Foxboro?? Really? Pats are extremely fortunate Antonio Brown got hurt early. With him, Steelers win by 2-3 TDs.

  122. He could have thrown it away. Ben tried to be the hero, it didn’t work and he’s blaming Haley. If they scored, he’d be taking all the credit instead of saying it was a gutsy call by Haley.

  124. grant35 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Dear IkeClanton – win by 2-3 TDs in Foxboro?? Really? Pats are extremely fortunate Antonio Brown got hurt early. With him, Steelers win by 2-3 TDs.
    —————————————————————————————————————————
    I doubt it. Tomlin and that coaching staff would have found a way to screw that up too.

  125. I think it fair to say the Patriots are on the slide but they are still miles better than everybody else we probably have a few more years of them dominating the league. They don’t get panicky because they know there is every chance the opposition will and make stupid decisions.

  126. The James no catch has been called exactly the same way for several years in the NFL – that famous Dez Bryant play was in 2014.

    If the Steelers were well coached that would have been huddled on the sideline figuring out what there next several plays should be so they could execute them on the field, rather than staring at the big screen wondering what was going on.

  127. steelpenguin6687 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    When the game was on the line, the Steelers have 2nd and 20ish and they bring in Fitz for a running play…BS call.

    —–

    okay, I’ll give you that one, it was a baffling call (and it was his first carry of the year)

    But in the 2nd half, up until JuJu’s 69 yard play:

    there were 14 runs totaling 65 yards, a 4.6 average.
    Ben threw 7 passes totaling 27 yards, a 3.9 average, which included 2 clock stoppages due to incompletions. even if you add Ben’s 2 scrambles of 5 yards each, which were intended pass plays, the average is 4.1 per play.

  128. The Steelers have played bad situational football in the final moments for a long time now and it finally bit them. Last week, it was throwing two incompletions before kicking the game-winning field goal and leaving the Ravens with 40 seconds on the clock.

    The year before against the Ravens was throwing the ball to AB in the field of play rather than in the endzone on the final play of the game, only to get bailed out by AB’s spectacular reach across the goal line.

    This week, on second down, Ben again completed a pass in the field of play, rather than throwing to the endzone or throwing an incompletion. That created the hectic situation that led to the interception.

    That loss really sucks. After Ju Ju’s great play, you really felt like OT was the worst case scenario. Then we had the win ripped away by a bad rule. Then we just blew it on the next two plays.

    But at the end of the day, it’s mistakes by Ben and poor coaching by Tomlin that caused this to happen. Now we move on. Good luck to the Pats going forward. I have a lot of respect for your team.

  130. The call to fake spike was a bad call, but Ben should have thrown the ball away he should have never tried to force the ball in there. He was not open, double covered and there were multiple defenders in the area. That loss is on Ben. It’s still TIME FOR TODD HALEY AND KEITH BUTLER TO GO

  131. Steelers’ lucky streak is coming to an end. This team has won too many games at the last second to be considered a Super Bowl contender. Look for a one and done, Bengals style.

  132. steelcurtainn says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:10 pm
    New England fans sure talking alot of trash for a team that was inches away from losing. Can’t wait to hear what you’ll be saying when you get bounced from the playoffs.
    ——————————-
    I have read every comment on this thread, and I must say that over 50% of them are from Steelers fans and I up-voted most of them. All in all, a very savvy football group, but obviously very frustrated after that loss. Basically, all of the Patriots fans on here are just mostly agreeing with the Steelers posts. It’s almost like you’re all laying on the couch and we’re sitting in the chair with a note pad, seeing what we can do to help! See you next week!

Leave a Reply

