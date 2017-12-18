Bill O’Brien on Texans future: It’s up to Bob McNair, I’m not quitting

Posted by Josh Alper on December 18, 2017, 5:07 PM EST
Texans coach Bill O’Brien is nearing the end of his fourth season with the team, which means that he’s close to entering the final year of the five-year contract he signed when he was hired in 2014.

O’Brien said last week that his agent hasn’t had any extension talks with the club and his future in the job was a topic of conversation again on Monday. O’Brien made it clear that he “will never quit” the job and that any change in status will be up to team owner Bob McNair.

“That’s up to Bob. That’s not up to me,” O’Brien said, via ESPN.com. “I don’t get into the hopeful. I don’t get into that. That’s up to one guy.”

The Texans went 9-7 in each of O’Brien’s first three seasons and won the AFC South each of the last two years, but this season went south when quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his ACL and joined defensive stars J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus on the shelf for the season. Watson said last week he wants O’Brien to remain in charge, but that’s not the “one guy” O’Brien was referring to regarding the call on his future in Houston.

12 responses to “Bill O’Brien on Texans future: It’s up to Bob McNair, I’m not quitting

  1. Watson was flourishing with O’Brien and really ripping it up before the injury. McNair would be crazy not to bring him back but then we are talking about an owner that let’s Rick Smith mind the store…

  2. This guy has Bust written all over him … As soon as Doug Marrone stepped in to be Head Coach in Jacksonville , He made this guy look like the Bologny of the Division … The Houston Texans will be the Doormat of JAG NATION going forward !!! GO JAGS !!!

  3. The optics of that loss to the Jags yesterday were really bad. That said, I think Watson’s injury will buy O’Brien the opportunity to get things back on track in ’18. They were firmly on a playoff path when he was healthy. I would be very surprised if O’Brien is among the names announced on Black Monday.

  4. Why would he be fired? It’s difficult for any coach to be expected to win games when your start quarterback and your defensive leader both get injured. They were doing great when both were in so I think it would be very foolish of the owner to fire the coach based on this season.

  6. If they didn’t fire the guy before this season, at least give him another season with a healthy Watson. Assuming he can stay healthy.

  8. @a1photoz says:
    December 18, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    and.. the only reason he has a playoff victory is because Carr got hurt last year..
    ———————————————————————————————————
    So you won’t give him a credit for a win when an opponent was injured, but you will blame him for a loss despite injuries to his own players?

  9. @a1photoz says:
    December 18, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    and.. the only reason he has a playoff victory is because Carr got hurt last year.
    ____________________________________________

    and…the irony of you saying the only reason he had a playoff victory was because his opponent was playing a backup QB when he got that win with a backup QB is lost on you?

  12. Watson made him look better than he is, but Rick Smith should be the one to go. It’s hard to blame O’Brien when he has no OL or secondary….and that is before all the injuries.

