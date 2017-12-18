Bill O’Brien on Texans future: It’s up to Bob McNair, I’m not quitting

Getty Images

Texans coach Bill O’Brien is nearing the end of his fourth season with the team, which means that he’s close to entering the final year of the five-year contract he signed when he was hired in 2014.

O’Brien said last week that his agent hasn’t had any extension talks with the club and his future in the job was a topic of conversation again on Monday. O’Brien made it clear that he “will never quit” the job and that any change in status will be up to team owner Bob McNair.

“That’s up to Bob. That’s not up to me,” O’Brien said, via ESPN.com. “I don’t get into the hopeful. I don’t get into that. That’s up to one guy.”

The Texans went 9-7 in each of O’Brien’s first three seasons and won the AFC South each of the last two years, but this season went south when quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his ACL and joined defensive stars J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus on the shelf for the season. Watson said last week he wants O’Brien to remain in charge, but that’s not the “one guy” O’Brien was referring to regarding the call on his future in Houston.