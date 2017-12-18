Broncos want to see Paxton Lynch before season ends

Getty Images

The Broncos don’t have any more goals that pertain to the 2017 season.

So it’s time to admit they’re using the rest of the year to get a head start on 2018.

As it pertains to their quarterback position, that might mean that Paxton Lynch gets another shot. Broncos coach Vance Joseph said he wasn’t sure who was going to start this week at Washington, but that long-term concerns were a factor.

Even though Brock Osweiler played well in relief of Trevor Siemian in last Thursday’s win, and even though Lynch is coming off an ankle injury, they might go to the 2016 first-rounder the last two games.

“Brock played well, . . . But we have a lot of things going on as far as the QB deal,” Joseph said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. “We want to see Paxton play some. That’s the truth. We have to see where he is as a player going into the offseason.”

Lynch had an opportunity to win the job during training camp, but couldn’t wrest it from the grip of Siemian. Since then, he was given another chance in November, but promptly got hurt.

If he’s well, it’s reasonable to see what they have in him, since they have a pretty good idea what they have in Osweiler. If no one impresses, they’re in position to draft a quarterback in the first round this year.

Asked about Siemian’s future, Joseph replied: “I’m not sure. That’s a question we’ll all have to answer after the season, a number of us.”

That probably includes Joseph to some degree, but if they’re blatantly experimenting at this point, he might get a pass on a disappointing rookie year.