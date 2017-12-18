Broncos want to see Paxton Lynch before season ends

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 18, 2017, 12:18 PM EST
The Broncos don’t have any more goals that pertain to the 2017 season.

So it’s time to admit they’re using the rest of the year to get a head start on 2018.

As it pertains to their quarterback position, that might mean that Paxton Lynch gets another shot. Broncos coach Vance Joseph said he wasn’t sure who was going to start this week at Washington, but that long-term concerns were a factor.

Even though Brock Osweiler played well in relief of Trevor Siemian in last Thursday’s win, and even though Lynch is coming off an ankle injury, they might go to the 2016 first-rounder the last two games.

“Brock played well, . . . But we have a lot of things going on as far as the QB deal,” Joseph said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. “We want to see Paxton play some. That’s the truth. We have to see where he is as a player going into the offseason.”

Lynch had an opportunity to win the job during training camp, but couldn’t wrest it from the grip of Siemian. Since then, he was given another chance in November, but promptly got hurt.

If he’s well, it’s reasonable to see what they have in him, since they have a pretty good idea what they have in Osweiler. If no one impresses, they’re in position to draft a quarterback in the first round this year.

Asked about Siemian’s future, Joseph replied: “I’m not sure. That’s a question we’ll all have to answer after the season, a number of us.”

That probably includes Joseph to some degree, but if they’re blatantly experimenting at this point, he might get a pass on a disappointing rookie year.

11 responses to “Broncos want to see Paxton Lynch before season ends

  2. He’s been hurt off and on the entire year. Seeing him now isn’t likely to tell them much new. He’s still under contract for pretty cheap next season. Probably makes sense to let him fully heal and take one more look next year.

  4. I didn’t hear a lot of the experts predicting Case Keenum’s success. It was close to unanimous that Jared Goff was a bust. I don’t think too many people thought Carson Wentz would be a frontrunner for MVP. The bottom line is we don’t know as much about QB’s we haven’t seen much of, until we see more of them. That’s funny but it’s true. Brock Osweiler looks better and better the more he plays. We almost forgot how well Nick Foles could throw the ball. Paxton Lynch is a very talented young QB. Eventually he could be on par with Carson Wentz. Maybe Jared Goff? After all, Goff was a major bust just a couple months ago. There aren’t a ton of great QB’s sitting around. It’s better to give the guys that are already here a shot. Don’t do like Atlanta did with Brett Favre, or Tampa Bay did with Steve Young, or San Diego did with Drew Brees, and give up too soon. Someone else will come along and make you look like a fool.

  5. mogogo1 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    He’s been hurt off and on the entire year. Seeing him now isn’t likely to tell them much new. He’s still under contract for pretty cheap next season. Probably makes sense to let him fully heal and take one more look next year.
    Except the Broncos need to know now since their 2018 pick will be fairly high and they don’t want any part of ‘earning’ that high a pick 2 years in a row.

  6. the writing is pretty much on the wall that Lynch isnt the guy. He hasnt been able to win the job during practice, and he’s never played all that well in any game he’s played in. So it’s a smart move to see if he shows any resemblance of promise

    I’m sure Brock’s happy about getting replaced after playing really well..but i feel like theyre forgetting they were playing a bad 3-10 colts team

  7. If they haven’t seen enough already they need to fire some coaches. They are looking at B2B 6-10 seasons, unless they address the QB problem in free agency.

  10. redlike- or maybe don’t sell out and you know be decent for years to come as well aka Patriots. Just a thought there guy

