Browns confirm DeShone Kizer will start on Sunday

Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson indicated after yesterday’s loss that it might be time to make a quarterback change, but today he said he’s sticking with the status quo.

DeShone Kizer will start at quarterback on Sunday in Chicago, Jackson confirmed today.

“It’s still DeShone,” Jackson said.

Kizer had a rough outing yesterday, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble while gaining only 146 yards through the air in a 27-10 loss to the Ravens. Jackson wondered aloud after the game if Kizer will ever get it.

Everyone is wondering whether the 0-14 Browns will ever win a game. If they’re to do it against a beatable Bears team on Sunday, it will be with Kizer under center.