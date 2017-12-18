Browns confirm DeShone Kizer will start on Sunday

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 18, 2017, 2:41 PM EST
Browns coach Hue Jackson indicated after yesterday’s loss that it might be time to make a quarterback change, but today he said he’s sticking with the status quo.

DeShone Kizer will start at quarterback on Sunday in Chicago, Jackson confirmed today.

“It’s still DeShone,” Jackson said.

Kizer had a rough outing yesterday, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble while gaining only 146 yards through the air in a 27-10 loss to the Ravens. Jackson wondered aloud after the game if Kizer will ever get it.

Everyone is wondering whether the 0-14 Browns will ever win a game. If they’re to do it against a beatable Bears team on Sunday, it will be with Kizer under center.

31 responses to “Browns confirm DeShone Kizer will start on Sunday

  3. The Haslams must really enjoy watching what they have assembled in Cleveland. The Haslams are the worst owners, Hue Jackson is the worst HC, and Kizer is the worst QB.

  4. I can’t root for the Browns to win another game until they fire Hue Jackson.That guy is a disaster. Haslem really seems to love him though, so we’ll see.

  5. Toilet Bowl ’17 at Soldier Field. A big lump of coal for fans of both teams and anyone else who appreciates even basic competency on the field. I’d put the over/under for butts in seats at 20K and about that many more watching on TV… maybe. At least if Kizer stinks it up it will be in front of a very small audience.

  6. Would it surprise anyone that three seasons from now, after the Browns have all those draft picks and salary-cap money and the other three teams in their division by then have completely new rosters, that they are STILL in last place?

  8. Anyone watch the game on Sunday?

    Hue Jackson does not put his QB in a position to succeed. He gashed the Ravens up and down the field running the ball for an early td, and then abandoned the run and it was all pass pass pass against a tough Ravens defense.

    You know the kid is a rookie right? You know he doesn’t have an all-star cast surrounding him right?

    How bad would Dak Prescott have looked as a rookie with Hue Jackson as his coach?

    You play around your players limitations and put them in a position to succeed. You don’t ask him to do what you had Andy Dalton do when he had Green, Jones, Sanu, and Bernard and Hill at their peaks.

    People who defend Hue Jackson are morons. He is a terrible coach. I hope he goes to Cincinatti next year and destroys that franchise.

  9. Why in the world would anybody make this decision? Kizer is beyond awful. I’d understand it if the Browns were clinging to a 1-game lead in the race for the #1 pick, and they wanted to ensure that they’d go 0-16, but they’re going to get the #1 pick even if they win on Sunday, so why not try to win? Putting Kizer out there is like forfeiting. Granted, the other guys on the roster are pretty bad too, but they can’t possibly be worse than Kizer.

  10. I feel for Kizer… he’s a great athlete, good arm, good accuracy, but absolutely terrible awareness! I know that awareness is something you can learn as time goes on, so the Browns might want to hang on to this kid instead of throwing him in the heap of quarterback’s they already gave up on. A player in the past named JP Losman was an amazing athlete with a rocket arm and the drive to succeed, but his awareness never got any better through the years… maybe Kizer can get it figured out, only time will tell. I wouldn’t be surprised if he was tossed to the side and passed on only to become a real good qb down the road… that would happen to the Browns… again.

  11. We may be witnessing a rare feat of anti perfection; announcing that Kizer is in for another week is making the dream of losing every game a solid reality. Hue is cementing himself as one of the worst coaches of all time with the potential of going 1-31 in his first two years in Cleveland. You cannot shake that kind of stink.

  12. I have no idea if he would have been successful elsewhere, I just know that Brian Kelly told the world that he needed time to develop.

    Obviously the best play based on this info was to be coached up by the QB Guru, whose plan included having him be third on the depth chart in training camp and preseason and then promoting him to starter in the final preseason game, then cutting all the vet QBs on the roster, then having him throw it 33 times a game, then benching him, then starting him again, then trying to trade for his replacement and failing, then openly wondering to the media if he will ever be any good, then openly wondering about benching him again.

  15. The problem, as his college coach Brian Kelly stated is that he simply was not ready to be a starting NFL QB. Everything we’ve seen from Kizer this season mirrors his last year at Notre Dame. For every amazing throw or play he makes, he follows that up three or four WTF plays. I know the trend in recent years has been to start QB’s taken in the first or second rd during their rookie year, but Kizer should have sat this year behind a vet QB. The game looks to be too fast for him and a lot of what he does looks like backyard football.

  18. If the Patriots win the Super Bowl the same year the Browns go 0-16, the Belichick curse will be lifted.

  20. “I feel for Kizer… he’s a great athlete, good arm, good accuracy, but absolutely terrible awareness!”

    He sucks at accuracy as well. Unless he’s throwing to the opponent, then he’s the best I’ve ever seen.

  21. Hue has to go! Kizer is not a starter in the NFL. 19 INTs and 6 fumbles. He is not accurate, does not read defenses, has no sense of the rush and makes terrible decisions. He has something like a 33% completion rate in the red zone. This is not just because he is a rookie.

  26. I admire Kizer for his professional attitude in spite of working under Hue Jackson. A good high school coach would have known to emphasis the running game and given Kizer a condensed playbook.

  27. nflinsider711 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Was RG3 that bad?
    ———————

    No way to know, since he goes down with an injury every time he steps on the field.

  29. Jackson REALLY wants out of CLE.

    I say, adios. I know we suck but this guy…….just no words.

    I was actually happy when Dorsey was hired and Crooked Jimmy said Hue was staying…..then Hue started Kizer……….again.

    Just too much at this point..

  30. I like Kizer and I think he’s going to be good. Did any of you see what happened with that bunch formation yesterday when Kizer attempted to hit Crowell in the end zon? Absolute garbage call, which, in addition to having no running game, has put Kizer in bad situations all season long. Hue had a run play called on the failed quarterback sneak against the Lions. Somehow Kizer keeps getting back up and composing himself and going back out to the slaughter.

  31. Jackson wondered aloud after the game if Kizer will ever get it. Jackson just loves to throw players and members of the FO under the bus . . . story of his life. If Haslam keeps this vicious malcontent on the coaching staff, the Browns will be heading toward 1-47 by the last game in 2018. Huey is no HC; and whoever started the absurd rumor that he is a QB “whisperer”?

