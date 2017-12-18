Browns hope to rain on 0-16 parade

Getty Images

The Browns are two games from 0-16, and Cleveland sports fan Chris McNeil has a “Perfect Season 2.0 Parade” planned for Jan. 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns hope to ruin it for a second consecutive season.

“I might not be a fan of it, but I’m not easily offended, so they can plan whatever they want, but I hope we ruin it,” center JC Tretter said Monday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “People can do whatever they want. I hope we as a group ruin what they’re planning. But people are entitled to their own opinions and whatever they want to do or celebrate.”

The Browns (0-14) close out the season at Chicago and at Pittsburgh. They ruined the “Perfect Season Parade” last Christmas Eve with a 20-17 victory over the Chargers.

“I honestly don’t really pay attention or care if people want to do that,” linebacker Joe Schobert said. “Fans drive the sport. They do their own thing. I’m not going to pay attention to it if it happens. I’m not going to care or I’m going to be happy if we win and they don’t do it but I’m not going to pay attention to it if it happens. You can’t really let that affect you and how you go about your business.”

The 2008 Lions were the first NFL team to go 0-16.