Browns hope to rain on 0-16 parade

Posted by Charean Williams on December 18, 2017, 3:06 PM EST
Getty Images

The Browns are two games from 0-16, and Cleveland sports fan Chris McNeil has a “Perfect Season 2.0 Parade” planned for Jan. 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns hope to ruin it for a second consecutive season.

“I might not be a fan of it, but I’m not easily offended, so they can plan whatever they want, but I hope we ruin it,” center JC Tretter said Monday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “People can do whatever they want. I hope we as a group ruin what they’re planning. But people are entitled to their own opinions and whatever they want to do or celebrate.”

The Browns (0-14) close out the season at Chicago and at Pittsburgh. They ruined the “Perfect Season Parade” last Christmas Eve with a 20-17 victory over the Chargers.

“I honestly don’t really pay attention or care if people want to do that,” linebacker Joe Schobert said. “Fans drive the sport. They do their own thing. I’m not going to pay attention to it if it happens. I’m not going to care or I’m going to be happy if we win and they don’t do it but I’m not going to pay attention to it if it happens. You can’t really let that affect you and how you go about your business.”

The 2008 Lions were the first NFL team to go 0-16.

16 responses to “Browns hope to rain on 0-16 parade

  1. Disappointed too hear the reactions from Tretter and Schobert, both of their comments make it sound like they are just there for the money and nothing else.

  2. this team is disgraceful
    what they offer their fans is disgusting
    with QB’s like Kap sitting on the sidelines, they provide their fans garbage
    they owe it too them to at least try
    the fact that they attract people to the stadium shows just how stupid fans can be
    the stadium should be empty, just as the promises they give, “next year will be better”

  3. Against the Bears, it could definitely happen. Though it could also just amount to them passing over Trubisky in a game that could showcase his potential.

    Against a Pittsburgh team fighting for home-field advantage, there’s no way. Browns may very well be the second team in the modern era to go 0-16. And Hue Jackson will supposedly still have a job. Unreal.

  5. what are QBs like Kaep? back ups for the back up? people like you forget that he was benched for Blaine Gabbert, not because he took a knee, because he sucks a lot.

  7. Its astonishing how many people don’t get the parade’s ironic purpose. It is to shame the organization, not to celebrate losing.

    It’s all but a done deal at this point and honestly, whats the difference if they win either or both of the next two games. They have historical stink on them. All of them. Including the two interviewed above.

  8. I’ve never once blamed the players for a season like this. To go 0-16 takes failure at every level of an organization. Ultimately, it’s an indictment on the leadership, and Haslam is as bad as it gets.

  9. What I remember about the Browns this year is when most of the team protested against the country in a preseason game. It was one of the last games I watched this season and the next call was to cancel the NFL Ticket. Saturday’s became the football days and Sundays became the “honey do” days and taking the kid to the park. No longer schedule time on Thursday, Sunday Night, and Monday Night like I used to. I patiently wait for an apology from the NFL and it’s players and hope one day to come on this site and see it. God Bless.

  12. John Fox has repeatedly shown an inability to prepare the team for games that they should win. The Browns are way better than their record indicates, while the Bears have been worse than theirs shows.

    I predicted 3 weeks ago that the Browns would get their win against the Bears, and given how badly Dowell Loggains calls games, I would not be in the least surprised if that happens. Hue needs to be aggressive right out of the gate and throw to Gordon, and put the Bears in chase mode, and he can hold on for a win.

  13. I thought Cleveland was going to have a celebration parade for “winning” the #1 draft pick?

    Isn’t that what Cleveland pro teams shoot for every year?

  16. If the players plan on raining on their parade, they might want to try to talk Hue into starting ANYONE other than Kizer at QB. You just can’t win in the NFL with the kind of play that Kizer has shown over the last 14 weeks.

