Buccaneers linebacker Adarius Glanton carted off, ruled out with left leg injury

Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Adarius Glanton was carted off the field and immediately ruled out after sustaining a left leg injury in the third quarter of Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Glanton collided with teammate Robert Ayers as the pair tried to bring down Matt Ryan for a sack. While Ayers was also briefly down from running headlong into Glanton’s shoulder pads, it was Glanton’s leg that took the brunt of the collision.

Glanton’s lower left leg looked like it fractured while whipping into his teammate. Buccaneers trainers placed his leg in an air cast and carted him from the field.

Ayers was listed as questionable to return to the game due to a stinger sustained in the collision.

Glanton had three tackles in Monday night’s game before exiting. He’s played in all 14 games for Tampa Bay this season.

Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson is also doubtful to return due to an ankle injury.