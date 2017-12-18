Cardinals go back to Drew Stanton as starting quarterback

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 18, 2017, 2:22 PM EST
The Cardinals have made another change at quarterback.

Drew Stanton, who started two games this season, has been reinstated as Arizona’s starting quarterback, coach Bruce Arians announced today.

Blaine Gabbert, who started the last five games, will go back to the bench. Gabbert struggled mightily in yesterday’s loss to Washington, completing just 16 of 41 passes for 189 yards, with no touchdowns, one interception and three fumbles. To find the last player who completed 16 or fewer passes while throwing more than 41 passes in a single game, you have to go all the way back to . . . Blaine Gabbert, who went 16-for-42 in a Jaguars loss to the Saints in 2011.

For his part, Arians said the decision to go back to Stanton wasn’t an indictment of Gabbert as much as it was simply wanting to give Stanton another chance now that he’s healthy. Still, if Gabbert were playing well, Arians would have stuck with him. The fact is, Gabbert didn’t play well.

It’s unclear whether Carson Palmer will be back in 2018 or whether the Cardinals will have someone else under center, but neither Gabbert nor Stanton has done enough to make him look like the answer for the Cardinals going forward.

15 responses to “Cardinals go back to Drew Stanton as starting quarterback

  2. “bassplucker says:
    December 18, 2017 at 2:40 pm
    This is what happens when you wait 3 years too long to draft your QB of the future.”

    It will not matter as Keims couldn’t draft a capable QB if his life depended on it, let alone a WR, TE, O-lineman, MLB, etc..

  3. And Blaine is benched again. He needs an Elite Defense and a run game to be good, like a certain other QB in the league that was drafted by the same team.

    …Just don’t put the ball in either of their hands if the game is on the line – they tend to turn it over.

  6. Kirk Cousins might want to leave his bags with Arizona. He’ll be playing there next year.

    He should go to Jacksonville, but I bet Arizona is where he ends up.

  7. Thankfully, finally a Bruce Arians quote. My monday wouldn’t be complete with out the wisdom of the Self Proclaimed Football Maven

  10. “The fact is, Gabbert didn’t play well.”

    That’s putting it mildly. I was hoping he would do well, good enough to beat the collapsing Redskins at least, but the guy displayed absolutely no touch when throwing the ball. Plays were there.

  11. Steve Keims ABSOLUTELY has to draft at least one solid QB and WR in 2018. I can’t imagine Michael Bidwell will be pleased if this doesn’t happen next year as well as the fanbase. Keims is going to be on the hot seat big time if this doesn’t happen.

  12. Wasn’t the blowhard praising Gabbert a week or two ago?!

    Fitzgerald and the 2nd Coming of Warner… has anything else positive occurred to the Arizona Cardinals in the last 15 years?

  13. Could have picked up Garoppolo, instead he will be beating them twice a year with San Fran. Ego GM could not give up that first round pick. You know where the ego gets to pretend they are geniuses.

  15. Arians needs to bench himself and their GM needs to resign for the poop parade they rolled out this year.

    They’ll be poop for a while with Wilson , Goff and Garoppolo in the division.

