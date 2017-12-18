Cardinals go back to Drew Stanton as starting quarterback

Getty Images

The Cardinals have made another change at quarterback.

Drew Stanton, who started two games this season, has been reinstated as Arizona’s starting quarterback, coach Bruce Arians announced today.

Blaine Gabbert, who started the last five games, will go back to the bench. Gabbert struggled mightily in yesterday’s loss to Washington, completing just 16 of 41 passes for 189 yards, with no touchdowns, one interception and three fumbles. To find the last player who completed 16 or fewer passes while throwing more than 41 passes in a single game, you have to go all the way back to . . . Blaine Gabbert, who went 16-for-42 in a Jaguars loss to the Saints in 2011.

For his part, Arians said the decision to go back to Stanton wasn’t an indictment of Gabbert as much as it was simply wanting to give Stanton another chance now that he’s healthy. Still, if Gabbert were playing well, Arians would have stuck with him. The fact is, Gabbert didn’t play well.

It’s unclear whether Carson Palmer will be back in 2018 or whether the Cardinals will have someone else under center, but neither Gabbert nor Stanton has done enough to make him look like the answer for the Cardinals going forward.