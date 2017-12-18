Chargers claim Nick Rose, waive Travis Coons

Getty Images

The Chargers are moving on to their fourth kicker of the 2017 season.

The team announced Monday that they have claimed Nick Rose off of waivers and waived Travis Coons. Rose was dropped by the Redskins when they activated Dustin Hopkins from injured reserve.

Rose made 10-of-11 field goals and 18-of-20 extra points in eight games for Washington this season.

Coons was signed to the practice squad in November and promoted to the active roster a short time later when Nick Novak was placed on injured reserve. He made 7-of-8 field goals and 5-of-6 extra points in three games.

Younghoe Koo opened the season as the Chargers kicker, but the team replaced him with Novak after four games.