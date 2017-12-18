Colts claim Mark Glowinski off waivers from Seahawks

Getty Images

The Colts claimed guard Mark Glowinski off waivers from Seattle.



Glowinski played 36 career games over three seasons with the Seahawks, starting 19. He also started two postseason contests.

In 2017, Glowinski appeared in 10 games, with two starts, and saw action at left guard and right guard. He started all 16 games and two playoff contests at left guard in 2016. As a rookie in 2015, Glowinski played in 10 games with one start.

The Seahawks made him a fourth-round pick (134th overall) in 2015 out of West Virginia.