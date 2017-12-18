Colts put Ryan Kelly, Jon Bostic on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Colts are only playing for draft position and pride at the moment, so injured starters get stashed on IR.

The team announced that center Ryan Kelly and inside linebacker Jon Bostic were going on injured reserve.

They added defensive tackle Caraun Reid to the roster to fill one of the vacancies. He was with Washington and the Lions earlier this year, and has also had a stint with the Chargers.

Kelly has missed the last three games after a concussion, and there was recent talk about him coming back to play the final two games. Kelly also missed the first four games with a foot injury suffered in training camp, a frustrating bookend, but seemingly fitting for the Colts.

Bostic suffered a knee injury last Thursday against the Broncos, and didn’t return.

That moves the Colts IR list to 16, including some guy named Andrew Luck who they told us was going to be ready for the regular season.