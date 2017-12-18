Cowboys punter called his own number on fake

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 18, 2017, 8:32 AM EST
Getty Images

It gets kind of lost in a game that turned on an index card and a terrible rule, but the Cowboys also won a game in part because their punter decided to call his own number.

Via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, it was punter Chris Jones’ decision to take off running on fourth-and-11, en route to a 24-yard gain which set up a Dak Prescott go-ahead touchdown run later in the drive.

Did we mention it happened at their own 24-yard line?

“We work on everything,” Jones said. “The guys up front. They did their job. We were able to keep another possession alive. . . .

“You’ve got to trust it. It was there. We practice it. We got what we wanted and took advantage.”

Generally a coach is involved in such calls, but Jones said he’s been given the authority to make such decisions on the field, depending on what he sees.

If it didn’t work, considering the game situation and the field position, the Cowboys might be looking for a new punter today. But Jones’ gamble worked out, and he was able to enjoy the win and their longest run of the night.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Cowboys punter called his own number on fake

  3. Please educate yourself on how these plays work. A coach DID help make this call, because a coach gave Jones this authority. Also, coaches don’t just say “take off whenever you feel it”; they watch film before each game and declare “if you see X or Y look and we haven’t told you otherwise, you can take off and run”. Just because it is PREDEFINED doesn’t mean that it was just Jones making this call. And if it hadn’t worked, the coaching staff would have said just that…NO WAY would Jones be out of a job had he seen the right thing for a fake but come up short on the run.

  6. “You’ve got to trust it. It was there. We practice it. We got what we wanted and took advantage.”

    As much as I hate the Cowboys, and I DO hate the Cowboys, I love this statement right here. There’s not much more you can ask out of any player in any position on your team.

  7. redsoxu571 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:47 am
    Please educate yourself on how these plays work. A coach DID help make this call, because a coach gave Jones this authority. Also, coaches don’t just say “take off whenever you feel it”; they watch film before each game and declare “if you see X or Y look and we haven’t told you otherwise, you can take off and run”. Just because it is PREDEFINED doesn’t mean that it was just Jones making this call. And if it hadn’t worked, the coaching staff would have said just that…NO WAY would Jones be out of a job had he seen the right thing for a fake but come up short on the run.

    *********************
    Get what you’re saying and on 4th and short, maybe a 4th and 3 on your own 45, maybe…..but it was 4th and 11 at your own 24. Its a ballsy move by a punter in a tight game. If he only gets 10 yards, we are having a much different conversation this morning.

  9. The Cowboys are still an 8-8 team. That is a terrible rule, but it is a rule. This team will not compete deep and I am happy for it. They aren’t very good.

  11. redsoxu571 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:47 am
    Please educate yourself on how these plays work. A coach DID help make this call, because a coach gave Jones this authority. Also, coaches don’t just say “take off whenever you feel it”; they watch film before each game and declare “if you see X or Y look and we haven’t told you otherwise, you can take off and run”. Just because it is PREDEFINED doesn’t mean that it was just Jones making this call. And if it hadn’t worked, the coaching staff would have said just that…NO WAY would Jones be out of a job had he seen the right thing for a fake but come up short on the run.

    —-

    I think it is cute how you think football works. There is as much instinct on the field as there is game planning. Sometimes things happen because someone has a gut feel. But you keep on with your unicorns and rainbows. The rest of us will watch the game.

  12. “…in a game that turned on an index card and a terrible rule…”

    It is NOT a terrible rule. The 2 most egregious mistakes an offense can make are taking a safety and fumbling out of the end zone. If anything rather than being a touchback it should be treated like a safety. Almost everything has been watered down in favor of the prima donna side of the ball let’s not toss one of the few that punishes them for screwing up.

  13. I like the touchback rule. The end zone is property of the team defending it. You must enter with possession. If the ball enters their property and goes out, it is theirs. There should be really no benefit to fumbling out of bounds, anyway, why should a team get it back when they fumble it? They are not the natural owners because they possessed last.

  14. Jones should be getting some consideration for post season awards and accolades. He’s been fantastic all year pinning teams deep. And not to mention, he threw for a first down earlier in the season. All around talented guy.

  15. It’s pretty silly to think that if he didn’t make the first down, they’d be looking for a new punter. He’s been a great punter for them and they know that. He isn’t going anywhere.

  16. That my have been the best fake-punt play I’ve ever seen. So gutsy, and executed so well. Jones absolutely nailed it. He deserves a ton of praise for it.

    As for the “terrible rule”, is that the failed TD catch? That’s never a catch, anywhere on the field. Receiver catches, falls to the ground and the ball comes loose and hits the ground – that is incomplete 100% of the time. We see that call in just about every NFL game.

  18. Trust me, if he had been stopped, the Cowboys would not “be looking for a new punter today”. Chris Jones has been one of the best punters in the NFL since he stepped in the league. He actually converted another fake punt that was called back on a ticky tack hold earlier this year. Seems like D-Law calling out the holding disparity may have jogged something loose last night, because the officiating was much more even.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!