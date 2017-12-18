Cowboys waive Trey Williams as Ezekiel Elliott returns

Getty Images

The Cowboys welcomed star running back Ezekiel Elliott back to the team facility Monday, which is the players’ off day. He will rejoin his teammates Tuesday.

The team has not made an announcement about a roster move, but Field Yates of ESPN reports the Cowboys have waived running back Trey Williams to make room for Elliott’s return.

Williams, 25, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2015. He signed with Washington and also has spent time with the Patriots, Dolphins, Colts and Steelers.

He joined the Cowboys’ practice squad in November before the team promoted him to the active roster when Elliott began serving his suspension.

Williams appeared in two games with the Colts in 2015, rushing for 12 yards on two carries.