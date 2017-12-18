Davante Adams on Thomas Davis: Game dangerous enough without headhunting

AP

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was on the receiving end of an illegal shot to the head for the second time this season on Sunday when Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis hit him with his helmet on a blindside block following an interception in the Carolina victory.

Adams was placed in the concussion protocol, as he was after the hit by Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan that resulted in a suspension earlier this season, and didn’t talk to the media after the game. Packers players called, via the Charlotte Observer, Davis’ hit “unnecessary” and quarterback Aaron Rodgers called Davis, who was seen with his head in his hands on the bench after the hit, a “repeat offender” he hopes will be dealt with by the league.

Adams weighed in on Monday with a series of tweets.

“I’ll never understand it,” Adams wrote. “Game is already dangerous enough and we got Pro Bowl players out here head hunting and saying they “didn’t mean to harm me” … Somebody please explain to me what I wasnt trying to hurt him means when we nowhere near the play and u lead with ya head and ear hole a defenseless player. … Look it’s football but no room for s–t like that. We supposed to be in this together n look out for one another not mess with a mans livelihood and hand out unnecessary concussions. We all got mouths to feed what if I did that to him and his kids cant eat…”

Davis was fined $48,620 for a hit on Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries earlier this year and we’ll likely find out on Monday if the league opts for discipline beyond a fine this time around.