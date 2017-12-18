Davante Adams on Thomas Davis: Game dangerous enough without headhunting

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was on the receiving end of an illegal shot to the head for the second time this season on Sunday when Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis hit him with his helmet on a blindside block following an interception in the Carolina victory.

Adams was placed in the concussion protocol, as he was after the hit by Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan that resulted in a suspension earlier this season, and didn’t talk to the media after the game. Packers players called, via the Charlotte Observer, Davis’ hit “unnecessary” and quarterback Aaron Rodgers called Davis, who was seen with his head in his hands on the bench after the hit, a “repeat offender” he hopes will be dealt with by the league.

Adams weighed in on Monday with a series of tweets.

“I’ll never understand it,” Adams wrote. “Game is already dangerous enough and we got Pro Bowl players out here head hunting and saying they “didn’t mean to harm me” … Somebody please explain to me what I wasnt trying to hurt him means when we nowhere near the play and u lead with ya head and ear hole a defenseless player. … Look it’s football but no room for s–t like that. We supposed to be in this together n look out for one another not mess with a mans livelihood and hand out unnecessary concussions. We all got mouths to feed what if I did that to him and his kids cant eat…”

Davis was fined $48,620 for a hit on Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries earlier this year and we’ll likely find out on Monday if the league opts for discipline beyond a fine this time around.

22 responses to “Davante Adams on Thomas Davis: Game dangerous enough without headhunting

  4. Ironic that GB cries every single time one of their guys get hurt when they have a repeat offender that never got suspended in Matthews. From late hits out of bounds, to grabbing and twisting legs, to leading with the head.

    If Eryn misses a pass, it’s holding.

    If a WR don’t catch the ball, it’s PI

    If a guy gets hurt, the opposing player is dirty

    The whiniest franchise in pro sports history.

  6. “We supposed to be in this together n look out for one another not mess with a mans livelihood and hand out unnecessary concussions.”
    ======

    Oh, but you ARE in it together, Davonte.

    When Davis is suspended, it will be overturned by an arbitrator who is a former player, and only cares about the impact on a players wallet, NOT the safety of the game and players.

  7. Saints fan here-
    I’ve been railing against Thomas Davis for four seasons now as the worst leading with the crown of the helmet offender in the NFL
    2 in the same game against Jimmy Graham alone.
    How does he keep getting away with it?

  8. When I was in hs football, my coach, who played OG for Green Bay under Lombardi, emphasized NEVER leading with your head. Proper tackling technique was: head up, wrap up around the legs. Proper blocking was done with the shoulder pads in the midsection, if possible, arms across your chest to guard against injury to your torso and shoulders.

    There would be a whole lot fewer head and rib injuries if players would practice, and coaches would coach, proper technique. Granted, that would eliminate a lot of the highlight reel hits that the players seem to want.

  9. I really feel for this kid.

    He’s about to turn 25, he appears to be the Packers WR that will carry that solid legacy forward, he’s on the verge of HUGE payday, and then this?!

    Hopefully he managed his money well.

  11. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:41 am

    The whiniest franchise in pro sports history.
    ________________________________________________

    The shehawks and steelers say hello.
    Purples, still the whiniest fan base in pro sports even when their team is winning…smdh

  12. Why are people defending this by saying it’s football? Some helmet to helmet hits happen in a game this fast, but looking at the video, Davis lined him up and launched himself at him. Anyone seeing otherwise needs to see their own neurologist.

  14. Why is the NFL behind College in this? College has a great system in place. Flagged, reviewed, and can be either overturned or upheld and if it’s upheld the guy is ejected. Does it lead to some tough calls? Yes. I remember when Bosa got kicked out of his last game against Notre Dame for a bad one that was in the letter of the rule. But, it makes the game safer.

  15. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:41 am
    Ironic that GB cries every single time one of their guys get hurt when they have a repeat offender that never got suspended in Matthews. From late hits out of bounds, to grabbing and twisting legs, to leading with the head.

    If Eryn misses a pass, it’s holding.

    If a WR don’t catch the ball, it’s PI

    If a guy gets hurt, the opposing player is dirty

    The whiniest franchise in pro sports history.
    ____________________
    Sorry, but the Steelers have Green Bay beat, and it’s not even close…

  16. Some people have more credibility when discussing illegal hits than others. When it comes to cheap shots, I trust the opinion of any Packer player given that they see Clay Matthews play weekly. They’ve seen him superman at Kaepernick’s head and lay an incredibly dirty block on Russell Wilson in the NFCCG a couple years ago among many other dirty plays, so they’re very well aware of what a dirty play looks like.

  17. It’s not football when a player intentionally leads with his helmet. It’s football if its unintentional. Davis hit was intentional, he lead with his helmet, it wasn’t accidental.

  18. The whiniest franchise in pro sports history
    ——
    Says a guy who comes into every GB story to whine about the Packers. Smh

  19. What’s funny is that we have a story about the Packers and Panthers…yet it’s Viking fans that are the most concerned. It’s touching.

  20. Saints fan here-
    I’ve been railing against Thomas Davis for four seasons now as the worst leading with the crown of the helmet offender in the NFL
    2 in the same game against Jimmy Graham alone.
    How does he keep getting away with it?
    ——————————————————-

    Many Packers players after the game said that the league knows exactly who Thomas Davis is, and that he is a dirty player who gets away with it due to his past personal injury history and his 2015 Man of the Year award.

    Its no different than this year with Michael Bennett…the league is doing all it can to protect the guy.

  21. It clearly was a cheap shot, and even the player delivering the hit agreed. Not sure why players hit like that anyhow since just as often the person delivering the hit is hurt or concussed too (is, Shazier).

