Davante Adams tweets draw response from Thomas Davis, Zach Brown

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams sent out a series of tweets on Monday about the helmet-to-helmet blindside block by Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis in Sunday’s game that left Adams in the concussion protocol.

Adams wrote that the game “is already dangerous enough and we got Pro Bowl players out here head hunting and saying they ‘didn’t mean to harm me'” while adding that players are “supposed to be in this together” rather than handing out “unnecessary concussions.” Davis responded on Twitter a short time later.

I understand your frustration and I do apologize for the hit! In no way was I trying to hurt you. My first instinct was turn and make a block. In all sincerity I do apologize. I truly respect you as a player and I made a mistake! — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) December 18, 2017

Davis wasn’t the only linebacker to weigh in with their thoughts on Adams’ tweets. Redskins linebacker Zach Brown replied to a tweet on the PFT account about our post on Adams’ comments by inviting us to “Tell [Adams] don’t play…. cause I’m always headhunting.” In another tweet Brown said Adams should “stop crying about getting hit” because he knows what he signed up for by playing football.