Posted by Josh Alper on December 18, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
Packers wide receiver Davante Adams sent out a series of tweets on Monday about the helmet-to-helmet blindside block by Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis in Sunday’s game that left Adams in the concussion protocol.

Adams wrote that the game “is already dangerous enough and we got Pro Bowl players out here head hunting and saying they ‘didn’t mean to harm me'” while adding that players are “supposed to be in this together” rather than handing out “unnecessary concussions.” Davis responded on Twitter a short time later.

Davis wasn’t the only linebacker to weigh in with their thoughts on Adams’ tweets. Redskins linebacker Zach Brown replied to a tweet on the PFT account about our post on Adams’ comments by inviting us to “Tell [Adams] don’t play…. cause I’m always headhunting.” In another tweet Brown said Adams should “stop crying about getting hit” because he knows what he signed up for by playing football.

 

37 responses to “Davante Adams tweets draw response from Thomas Davis, Zach Brown

  7. Davis was never known as a dirty player so his response is believable. Brown’s comments were uncalled for. If opposing players go for his knees then he shouldn’t cry about it if he gets hurt.

  9. Davis is a documented dirty player, but he gets a pass on it because he is Man of the Year. His first hit he ended Terrance Murphy’s career. If you watch him he is savage. He had a full head of steam and launched himself into Adam’s head. I don’t think Davis is a bad guy, but when he gets out on the field he hits with his head and throws guys around like rag-dolls. Anyone that says otherwise is not paying attention.

  10. Thomas Davis getting his grown-man on and owning his actions. Let’s see if he’s stays classy after his (deserved) suspension is announced.

  12. Lot of whining out of Green Bay this season.
    ——–
    Lot of trolling out of Minnesota this year.

    While that’s a very classy response from Davis…it doesn’t change the fact that it was a ridiculous, unnecessary hit.

  14. In Teddy We Trust says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:02 pm
    Classy response from Davis. Packer fans will still probably target him with death threats (copyright Anthony Barr).

    ////////////

    So like how Viking fans sent Walsh death threats after the missed FG against the Seahawks? Sorry, but every fan base has a group of bad fans.

  16. Move on people, it’s the Packers. They do no wrong, and every other player in the league are dirty players. Just ask them, they’ll tell you so.

  17. Okay, players. It’s now okay to go after Zach Brown’s knees. After all, he knows getting clipped is something he signed up for.

  18. Adams has taken two huge hits to the noggin in less than a season’s time. Given the cumulative effect concussions have, another one could turn into a really big deal. He’s a good young player and the Packers are effectively out of the playoff hunt so shutting him down for the year wouldn’t be a bad decision.

  19. Adams can recover the rest of the regular season, the postseason and the entire off season. He should be fine.
    ——
    First time for everything. What’s amazing is that the kid has never seen a season that didn’t end in a playoff berth. To me, 8 straight years of playoff appearances is something to be proud of. Of course to others it’s a reason to trash talk. I say win a playoff game first before you do that, but each to his own.

  21. The rule should be if you are flagged for a personal foul on a player who has to leave the game due to injury you are disqualified from that game until the hurt player returns.

  23. I have no.doubt that Davis was out to play enforcer. I also have no doubt watching him after the hit he had no intention of hurting another player.

  24. Z. Brown is on a one year prove it deal.

    Well Zach, you proved it. You’re a no class piece of trash. Good luck on your next contract. I’m sure comments like that will endear you to potential suitors.

  25. Erin whines and now Adam the family? Bunch of whiners from Packas.
    ——-
    Little early to be hitting the sauce isn’t it bud?

  26. it’s the Packers. They do no wrong, and every other player in the league are dirty players. Just ask them, they’ll tell you so.
    ——-
    Yeap, it’s as predictable as Viking fans whining about the refs….or posting on every packer story ever written.

  27. Adams shows he has no class as well by not accepting an apology. It’s a contact sport. Easy for us as fans to say this or that but you could tell from his facial expressions on the sideline the man had no intent on harming him. I’ve always thought Aaron Rodgers was a crybaby great quarterback but he’s a crybaby Now Adams too. Let’s just put flags on these guys that’s what the sport has turned into anyhow. I’m ready for the return of XFL

  28. pkrlvr says:

    December 18, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Adams can recover the rest of the regular season, the postseason and the entire off season. He should be fine.
    ——
    First time for everything. What’s amazing is that the kid has never seen a season that didn’t end in a playoff berth. To me, 8 straight years of playoff appearances is something to be proud of. Of course to others it’s a reason to trash talk. I say win a playoff game first before you do that, but each to his own.

    ———–

    I agree. As a Vikings fan we really aren’t in a true position until we win some playoff games, and a Superbowl. It’s been a decade since we have won a playoff game. Relish in the moment Vikings fan, but lets wait before talking smack. The Packers have made the post season 8 years in a row and have won playoffs games.

  29. As a Viking fan, I think that was a dirty hit by Davis against Adams, although the Trevathan hit against him earlier this year was even worse. Like Trevathan, Davis deserves at least a one game suspension and a big fine. Davante is a good young talent and I hope he makes a full recovery. I enjoy a healthy rivalry with the Packers and it’s more enjoyable when both teams compete at full strength.

  30. “My first instinct was to turn and make a block”

    LOL

    He literally launched crown-first into the blindside earhole of an opponent.

    This guy was the “Man of the Year” in 2015.

  31. First tough hit, too bad for Adams, you never like to see a player hurt. Davis did look legitimately remorseful unlike most in a similar situation.

    One question, as you make so many rules to protect players, are we putting players in a position to not protect themselves? I believe Davis when he says it is an instinct to turn a make a block, these guys are moving so fast and while we see the replay a million times in slow motion, the game happens fast. I think now there is a belief by players that those hits aren’t coming so their first instinct on a turnover isn’t to turn and look to see who might hit them, it’s to go make a tackle and therefore they aren’t looking for who may be coming at them. Hope Adams has a speedy recovery he has developed into an elite WR.

  32. I will say that the hit Davis laid on Adams appeared intentional and that he was trying to light him up, anyone that says otherwise is just ignorant.

    But, after I saw his reaction on the sideline and his very classy response on Twitter (Rare, these days) I’m convinced he was just trying to make a play.
    But, it is unfortunate that a young man’s game could be in serious jeopardy over this.

    I’ll let the Barneys continue to yuk it up over this.
    And they’re the classy ones. (Eye Roll)

  33. Thomas Davis has had over $122,000 in fines levied on him for his play since 2012.

    Lets hear more about what a clean player and an all-around great guy he is.

  34. Packer players have been fined 14 times compared to Panther players 7 times in 2017. Packers are twice as dirty as the Panthers.

    Look at me, I can look up figures and make grossly under-informed decisions and sell them off as fact.

  37. xDocOpsx says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:42 pm
    So like how Viking fans sent Walsh death threats after the missed FG….
    )))))))))))))))
    No they didn’t. Vikings fans ripped him but no death threats. Some went too far saying they wanted to physically harm him.But again no death threats. That was GB fans that made death threats against Brandon Bostic however after the meltdown in Seattle.

