Denzel Perryman could be done for the year

With two weeks left in the regular season, any injury is potentially season-ending.

That could be the case for Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Perryman is considered week-to-week after leaving yesterday’s game with a hamstring tendon strain.

Perryman had an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

The Chargers are 7-7, a game behind the Chiefs for the top of the AFC West after Saturday night’s loss. And making up that gap will be that much more difficult without a key component of their run defense.