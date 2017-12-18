Derek Carr bears the blame for fumble out of end zone

Posted by Mike Florio on December 18, 2017, 10:53 AM EST
The rule stinks. It needs to go. Until it does, however, it’s the rule. And every coach and player in the NFL needs to know the rule and act accordingly.

The rule is that a fumble forward that goes out of bounds in the end zone results in a change of possession, with the defense getting the ball at its own 20. If the ball bounces out at the one-inch line, the offense keeps it. If the ball makes it across the goal line before going out of bounds, the defense gets it.

The rule makes no sense. And with the rule being applied seemingly more often than ever in 2017, maybe the rule will change.

But it hasn’t yet. Which makes Raiders quarterback Derek Carr solely to blame for his doing-too-much-while-trying-not-to-do-too-much effort to soar in to the end zone after he’d already successfully scrambled for a first down on a third-and-three play. It was a high-risk-low-reward maneuver, with Carr straining so hard to do that which he physically is incapable of doing resulting in Carr basically throwing the ball out of the end zone, and giving it to Dallas with 31 seconds left. Game over.

Carr gets paid $25 million per year to play quarterback. Playing quarterback means knowing the rules. So either Carr didn’t know the rules (Marshawn Lynch, based on his 15-yard reaction to the ruling, clearly didn’t know the rule) or Carr consciously decided on the same day that Ben Roethlisberger tried to be Dan Marino to try to be Mike Vick.

Either way, it’s a bad look for a quarterback who isn’t nearly as good in 2017 as he was in 2016. Carr has developed a habit of taking more blame than he should. As to the play that ultimately decided last night’s game, he deserves all of it.

43 responses to “Derek Carr bears the blame for fumble out of end zone

  1. if a player carries the ball to the one inch line he gets no points. if he crosses the plain he gets 6 points. the line is there for a reason. dont fumble it through the endzone if you want to maintain possession of the ball

  4. I get that he ‘should’ know better, but it’s instinct. Everywhere on the field these guys are fighting for inches. You see it all the time with guys running out of bounds and stretching for the first down. And as we saw last night, sometimes that comes down to the width of an index card. You see the pylon and you go for it.

    That’s the point of the game is to score, which is why this rule is so stupid: the NFL literally has a rule in place that detracts guys from trying to score near the goal line. I don’t expect guys to stop trying to do this because their instincts tell them to. If Carr just hops out of bounds, the Raiders don’t score and kick a FG to tie and then lose in overtime, Carr gets blasted for not making more of an effort to try to score. Should he be blamed? Yes. Should he change the way he plays until the rule changes? Yes. Is it reasonable to expect guys to be able to adjust the way they play in that situation? Not really.

  5. It’s being applied more often than ever because players are reaching for the endzone more than ever. What do you want it to be, a touchdown? Give them the ball back with no repercussion? He bowled the ball out of the endzone. Sorry dude, you lose.

    Don’t drop the ball, and everything will be fine.

  6. If you punt out of the endzone it’s a touchback. If you fumble out of the endzone it’s a touchback. There is no difference. Where else would you spot it? Let’s say you spot it at the offence line of scrimmage; too arbitrary and not really penal to the “fumbler”. They fumbled. that should be penal to the fumbler. Don’t like it? don’t fumble. Rule is fine. Sucks when it happens to you. But no other way to adjudicate. Now a “catch” that is a whole other problem!

  8. I have no dog in this fight, and this could bite my team in the a$$ next week, but I think the rule is a good rule.

    You fumble the ball, meaning you have zero control of it, and the refs have to give it to someone. You should be rewarded for losing the ball?

    As far as the touch back goes, it only makes sense with the current rules that if it happens in the end zone, and they are going to give the ball to the defensive team, that it comes back out to the 25.

    That said, maybe the reward of getting the ball is enough, and they should get it on the two yard line. Both sides get a bit hosed that way. The original offense still loses the ball, but the new offense is not rewarded with 25 yards, and has to work from a tough position at the two.

  12. Why punish the defense if they force the player to stretch and basically force a turnover and reward the offensive player for being careless with the ball? It’s not a dumb rule, it’s a dumb play if you can’t hold on to the ball at that crucial location.

  14. The rule makes sense to me. Carr is just terrible. $25 mil a year for that? The offense is terrible. The announcers pointed out last night that for a team that wants to run every play they don’t even use play action to freeze defenders. Del Rio is totally overmatched as a head coach. I’ll bet Cousins is using Carr’s contract as a bargaining tool for his contract. Like, “if this guy is worth 25mil a year what do you think I’m worth?”

  16. While I tend to side with Florio on most of his stances, and I notice that much of his insight quickly turns into larger-media talking points (which means he’s probably much more respected than most commenters would assume, I absolutely disagree on this. Don’t fumble it out of the end zone. Also, don’t remove the risk a player takes when they palm a football and stretch it towards the goal line unprotected — the potential consequences are what makes that an exciting event in a game. Enough rules favor the offense, why touch a rule that’s been fine since the beginning of time. If this rule were changed, we’d begin seeing multiple goal line fumbles per game, some intentional. F that.

  17. I disagree with the premise that the rule “makes no sense.” Does the intentional grounding rule “make no sense” because the rule is enforced if the QB is “between the tackles” but not if the QB is outside the tackle box?
    A fumble out of bounds is a fumble out of bounds. A fumble out of the end zone is a touchback. Pediod.

  20. The rule is necessary because if it were not for the rule, u can simply roll the ball a few yards ahead while heading towards the goal line and get a TD. Now that would be a horrible rule.

  21. Why should stupidity be rewarded? This has been the rule in football, since I can remember, and it was apllied properly. Cant just change a rule because it didnt benefit you when you broke it.That is what’s wrong with society. Instead of changing ones behavior to conform to the rules, we make up excuses and want the rule changed. Give me a break. Don’t be an idiot and reach out for a td, when you can safely walk out of bounds and give your team an opportunity on the next play. Risk reward, can’t have it both ways.

  22. marshawn needs to be suspended for the rest of the season. enough with him going on to the field and going after an official. he went out there to “protect” marcus and ended up man handling a ref. and now last night he goes after a ref for making the correct call.

    stop letting marshawn do whatever he wants and suspend him.

  23. Its one thing to say the rule stinks (I don’t think its that bad), but then you should tell us how to fix it Florio. What’s your solution, how would you change the rule? Not as bad as a 55 yard P.I. penalty for some moderate contact.

  25. Not faulting the effort but do fault the mind. Not mentioned at all is Carr – when he crossed the 3 yard-line – had a 1st down. He didn’t need to risk it. You have to be situationally aware.

  26. Agree with most so far that the rule is fine. If you kick the ball off and it lands in the field it is live, but if it lands in the endzone it is a touchback even if no one touches it. Things are different in the endzone.

  29. If that’s a dumb rule, then pass interference rule should be changed too. The Raiders benefitted being in that position because of a 55 yard penalty on pass interference. Since when should a penalty result in 55 yards ? The pass interference rule should be only a 15 heard penalty irregardless of where the interference occurred.

  30. Sounds like there are a bunch of hypocrites posting…if this happened to your team and it cost you a game, or playoff contention, you would be crying about it. No difference here except it didn’t affect your “oh so special” team.

    The rule is garbage just like the catch rule is. As it stands, if I fumble at the 20 yard line and it rolls 10 yards forward then goes out of bounds, I get those 10 yards…BUT, if I fumble at the 1/2 yard line the ball goes into the end zone and trickles out of bounds, the other team gets the ball??? How in the world does that make any sense to anyone!?!? You should definitely not get the TD, but you sure shouldn’t lose possession. That’s ludicrous which is why most players and coaches do not agree with it…us fans don’t make the rules and don’t have to live by them.

    Easiest way to change it…either nullify the entire play like what happens with offset penalties and replay the down, OR give it a 10 yard penalty from the original line of scrimmage. Done. You definitely should not lose possession though.

  33. The rule is fine and makes sense. The closer you get to the endzone, the more crucial it is to take care of the football.

  34. I hate this rule because I think it rewards a team for doing nothing. I think the rule should be changed to have it go to the team who didn’t touch it last. Thus, if you fumble out of the endzone while reaching for a TD, defense gets the ball, but if you fumble and the defense slaps the ball out of the endzone, offense gets the ball back where they lost possession. It could be used for safeties too, where it would be a safety if the offense pushes the ball out of the endzone instead of recovering it for a safety, but gives it back to the offense if the defense slaps it out of the endzone when trying to recover it. (Loss of down in both cases, not an auto first down). This would still make the endzone ‘special’ but wouldn’t automatically change possession when no one recovers the ball. Everyone is siting kicking/punting as precedence but kicking/punting is a purposeful choice to give up possession, fumbles are not and should not be treated as such.

  35. I’m glad my team doesn’t have a 25m a year boat anchor tied around it’s throat like this bum. Has he ever beaten a winning team? I don’t think so.

  38. Carr doesn’t need to take the blame for this one. I blame the o coordinator for the play call. It was 2nd and 3 inside the ten….we pass. Incomplete. It’s 3rd and 3 we call a pass again and no one is open so Carr does what anyone would do and scrambles…..why the f did we get lynch and send Murray up to Minn? I blame toad downing for doing what Pete Carroll did in the Superbowl. Carr this one isn’t on u when you shouldn’t have had to scramble in the first place. Del Rio you did the right thing by letting Norton go now fix the next mistake.

  40. what do you mean it doesn’t make sense? he fumbled it out of the endzone what are they supposed to do give him a do over? it makes perfect sense.

