Donald Penn to have foot surgery, out for the season

Getty Images

Most of the things the Raiders thought they could count on have abandoned them this year.

Now, one of their most dependable players is gone for the year as well.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Raiders left tackle Donald Penn needs surgery to repair the foot injury suffered last night, and will miss the rest of the season (two games).

Penn has played in every game since the start of the 2007 season, when he was with the Buccaneers.

The 34-year-old tackle was one of the foundations of the Raiders success last year, allowing them to have a physical presence up front along with a group of young skill position stars.