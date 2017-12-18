Doug Martin inactive for Bucs for violation of team rules

Getty Images

The Bucs have made running back Doug Martin a surprise inactive. Scott Smith of the team website reports Martin violated a team rule.

Peyton Barber is expected to start for the Bucs.

Tampa Bay already had ruled out its top two defensive players as linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring) and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (biceps) will not play.

David leads the team in tackles with 85 and forced fumbles with five, while McCoy leads in sacks with five and quarterback hits with 22.

Adarius Glanton will start for David, and Clinton McDonald will step in for McCoy.

The Bucs also won’t have cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, who will miss a fifth consecutive week with a hamstring injury.

Tampa Bay’s other inactives are quarterback Ryan Griffin, offensive lineman Mike Liedtke and receiver Bobo Wilson.

The Falcons already had ruled out running back Tevin Coleman (concussion) and guard Andy Levitre (triceps).

Devonta Freeman will see more reps with Coleman out, and Ben Garland will get a second consecutive start in Levitre’s spot.

Atlanta’s other inactives are receiver Nick Williams, cornerback Deji Olatoye, cornerback Leon McFadden, linebacker Sean Weatherspoon and offensive lineman Sean Harlow.