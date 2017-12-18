Doug Pederson: We can’t play like this and win in postseason

Posted by Josh Alper on December 18, 2017, 11:06 AM EST
The Eagles clinched a bye in the first round of the NFC playoffs with Sunday’s 34-29 win over the Giants and that leaves them with two weeks to try to nail down the top seed in the conference before the regular season comes to an end.

That won’t be the only thing on the team’s to-do list, however. There are issues to clean up, starting with a defense that allowed the woeful Giants to gain 504 yards and convert 10-of-18 third downs in Sunday’s win. Bad penalties were also an issue and coach Doug Pederson said his message to the team was that more of the same will keep them from where they want to go this season.

“We’re slowly checking boxes, you know, NFC East a week ago and then a bye and a home game now, check the box but there’s still everything in front of us and I just challenged them that you can’t play like this and win in the postseason obviously,” Pederson said, via the team. “Can’t play like this and expect to win every week. You have to come prepared and when I say prepared I mean from a mental standpoint, that emotion, that sort of sense of urgency and that dominating swagger that you want to see your team come out of the dressing room with and that was kind of the message today.”

The game against the Giants was the third in a row on the road for the Eagles. They now have two home games left in the regular season and know they’ll be at home in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, which provides a nice stretch of time to focus on shoring up the weak spots before it is time to win or stay home for good.

  4. Great message from Doug. With that being said, this 3-game road trip turned out to be exactly what every Eagles fan would hope it’d be: two games on the west coast, one against a division opponent, and came out 2-1, with Home-field advantage in front of you.

    The D will get it fixed, and then no NFC team wants to come to the Linc in January. All 5 of the other playoff teams are warm-climate or dome teams. Playing outside in freezing temperatures? Good luck!

  5. Every team this season with 3 road games in a row have all lost that 3rd road game, so I think the fact that they pulled that 3rd road game off was huge. Pederson is correct though, they have to play better going into post season. Why the Eagles didn’t blitz the Giants yesterday was baffeling to me, we all know how Eli is when you bring the heat. I just couldn’t figure out why they only rushed 4 people the entire game. To me this was about coaching. You never adjusted in game to what the Giants were doing on offense. Also why the Eagles don’t run Ajayi more is beyond me, the guy is a playmaker. The one drive they used him they went right down the field and scored a TD. Finally, I never understand why they will run Blount wide, or run Clement up the middle, or they won’t run under center. They could just be so much better if they used their running backs better.

  8. Eagles will not win in the post-season with their D playing the way they did yesterday, just as NE or MIN will not win if they play like they did in Miami and Carolina last week respectively. The team that steamrolls through the season AND the playoffs is the EXCEPTION not the rule, much more often teams experience ups and downs along the way. Bottom line is that their D is “capable” of taking them through the post-season, which is more than some teams can say, but whether they live up their capabilities or not will tell the tale.

  10. Green Bay is not getting in with 7 losses, friend, but nice try. It’s not gonna matter who they play if the corners don’t know how to play inside technique. It’s not gonna matter if they can’t sure up the left side of the line. You guys talk sh*t and don’t know what you’re talking about, probably don’t watch the eagles and regurgitate what the talking heads on the post game shows say. I don’t watch the panthers, saints, Rams day in and day out so I don’t talk about what they can or can’t do in the playoffs because I don’t know. A lot of you clowns need to apply that logic and stop posting because you sound stupid

  Justin Morris says:

    Lol at you haters. You look dumb
    ============================================

    LOL at the Eagles being the only team in the division without a Lombardi. The other three have nine between them.

  12. Michael E says:
    December 18, 2017 at 12:17 pm
    Justin Morris says:

    Lol at you haters. You look dumb
    ============================================

    LOL at the Eagles being the only team in the division without a Lombardi. The other three have nine between them.

    —————————–

    I’ll toss some respect to the Gmen, as they’ve won and been relevant recently. But for the skins and cowboys? They rest on 25-30+ year laurels, while both have been .500 and largely irrelevant since.

  13. Christopher says:
    December 18, 2017 at 11:22 am
    . Why the Eagles didn’t blitz the Giants yesterday was baffeling to me, we all know how Eli is when you bring the heat. I just couldn’t figure out why they only rushed 4 people the entire game.
    ———-
    The blitzed a bunch in the first series and got burnt, he stopped bringing heat after.

    They need the LB’s to stop dropping so deep that the shallow cross is wide open every play. That and learn to communicate on the rub routes.

