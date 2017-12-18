Eddie DeBartolo Jr. showing interest in buying Panthers

Posted by Charean Williams on December 18, 2017, 7:54 PM EST
Eddie DeBartolo Jr. has interest in buying the Panthers, Jim Trotter of ESPN reports. DeBartolo, inducted into the Hall of Fame as a contributor in 2016, is exploring the possibility of putting a group together.

DeBartolo owned the 49ers from 1977-2000 before turning over control of the franchise to his sister, Denise York. The 49ers won five Super Bowls under DeBartolo’s ownership.

“I am going to respect Jerry Richardson’s wish to not discuss the sale of the Carolina Panthers until after their season is over,” DeBartolo said in a statement released to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Diddy already has expressed his interest in the team, and Bruton Smith, the Chairman of Speedway Motorsport, also is expected to join the bidding.

  4. Unfortunately I don’t think he’s going to have the money. He had to turn control over to his sister and I’m betting that if she gave him anything for the team it was less than a 1/10th of what the panthers are going to cost

  5. I laugh so hard when I hear Diddy, Curry, and Kaep want to buy the team. Cool story, so do I. We both have the same things in common, we don’t have the capital. Diddy is worth like $820M. Curry is worth like $77M. Kaep is worth $22M. That’s like $921M. The team is currently worth $2.3B and I’m expecting the sale to go about $3B. Combined, that’s like 30%, and that’s if they liquidate EVERYTHING they have. Sorry SJW, your hero’s are still not good enough. Even Oprah has a net worth of $2.8B. I just don’t see her liquidating 80% of her net worth just to own a football team. It would be a huge mistake.

  6. Hope he does. The NFL could use Eddie D and 9ER fans could use him to put Jed in check.

    But No matter what he’ll always be a 9ER

    I just wish he was still the owner of my favorite team.

  9. Eddie D’s net worth is 2.8 billion. So he has the money and he’s proven he’s smart enough to keep the team winning.

  11. “Unfortunately I don’t think he’s going to have the money. He had to turn control over to his sister and I’m betting that if she gave him anything for the team it was less than a 1/10th of what the panthers are going to cost.”

    She traded him her interest in DeBartolo property and mall management. He is worth almost 3 billion so his ownership bid would certainly be more viable than P-Dopey or whatever he's going by these days.

  12. Eddie D was the best owner. Now we’re stuck with his jerk sister and her snarky, money grubbing pansy son. They’ll find a way to screw up the Lynch/Shanahan thing just like they did with Harbaugh. Bring Eddie D back to the Niners!

  14. Eddie was a great owner as long as he could spend as much as he wanted with or without a salary cap. Not to mention his deep involvement with gambling ventures that got him kicked out of the NFL in the first place.

  16. GoBills87 says:
    December 18, 2017 at 8:20 pm
    I laugh so hard when I hear Diddy, Curry, and Kaep want to buy the team. Cool story, so do I. We both have the same things in common, we don’t have the capital. Diddy is worth like $820M. Curry is worth like $77M. Kaep is worth $22M. That’s like $921M. The team is currently worth $2.3B and I’m expecting the sale to go about $3B. Combined, that’s like 30%, and that’s if they liquidate EVERYTHING they have. Sorry SJW, your hero’s are still not good enough. Even Oprah has a net worth of $2.8B. I just don’t see her liquidating 80% of her net worth just to own a football team. It would be a huge mistake.

    ————————-
    BigCat owns 48% the other 52%, assuming the sale price is a little north of 2 billion then eventually the owner is going to need about 1 billion…Diddy is not going to liquidate 100% to get a team, the NFL will not except a broke owner in its fraternity…I believe the low end NFL owner has a worth of about 3.6 billion…remember NFL teams are secondary businesses for these owners.

  17. I have a better idea. Buy the panthers then trade with your sister. Or buy the Niners and let her buy the Panthers lol. Actually Jed seems to be on the right path. Provided he stays outta that way of course

  19. Peoples Republic of PFT says:
    December 18, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    BigCat owns 48% the other 52%, assuming the sale price is a little north of 2 billion then eventually the owner is going to need about 1 billion…Diddy is not going to liquidate 100% to get a team, the NFL will not except a broke owner in its fraternity…I believe the low end NFL owner has a worth of about 3.6 billion…remember NFL teams are secondary businesses for these owners.
    ———————–

    Not all of them are billionaires. Mark Davis is only worth about $500 Million.

  20. Step 1 Eddie D buys the Panthers. Step 2 Eddie trades franchises with Jimmy Haslam and comes home. Jimmy gets to return to the South and inherits a functional football operation. Eddie gets to return the Browns to their rightful place as a bedrock franchise of the NFL. Make it happen, NFL owners!!!

  21. The HOFer DeBartolo is the best owner in pro sports history. Can you imagine how many more super bowls he would have won by now if he didn’t lose the 49ers? He’ll be great for the NFL. I’m sure there are a couple owners shaking in their boots.

  22. Multi-Millionaires and Billionaires don’t use their own money to buy billion dollar purchases.
    They borrow the money and make the loan read so they’re not on the hook if the money isn’t repaid. (See Trump, Donald)

  25. It was a different era when Eddie D. owned the Niners. There was no salary cap, and player salaries weren’t so sky high. Eddie D. was willing to spend money on players and that is part of the reason they won so many Super Bowls.

  26. omeimontis says:

    December 19, 2017 at 9:12 am

    It was a different era when Eddie D. owned the Niners. There was no salary cap, and player salaries weren’t so sky high. Eddie D. was willing to spend money on players and that is part of the reason they won so many Super Bowls.
    ****************************************************************

    The 49ers had the lowest payroll in the league when they won their first super bowl. Eddie didn't buy anything. They drafted pro bowlers every year in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th rounds. They kept re-loading every year, even though they usually picked last. It was a well run football operation. Eddie was very generous, so he paid his guys a lot of money, but that wasn't out of necessity. Eventually they got so good that veterans who hadn't won anything were willing to come over and play for less money in order to try to win a super bowl. Actually Eddie's method of operation would be even more dominant in today's NFL.

