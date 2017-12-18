Falcons lead Bucs 17-7 at halftime

Getty Images

The Falcons appear on their way to their ninth victory of the season, holding a 17-7 lead over the Bucs at halftime.

Matt Ryan threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Justin Hardy; Levine Toilolo recovered a fumble in the end zone; and Matt Bryant kicked a 57-yard field goal.

If the Bucs didn’t have bad luck, they had no luck. Already missing several starters, including their two defensive leaders, the Bucs lost tight end O.J. Howard (ankle) and right guard J.R. Sweezy (lower leg). Tampa Bay has ruled both out.

Safety Justin Evans (ankle) is among those questionable to return.

The Bucs also had several plays go against them with an offensive pass interference penalty negating a 32-yard catch by Mike Evans, a 32-yard catch-and-run by Charles Sims overturned on replay with Sims ruled down after a 1-yard loss, a promising drive end at the Atlanta 5 with a fumble by Peyton Barber that was recovered by Keanu Neal, and Devonta Freeman‘s fumble at the Tampa Bay 1 into the end zone that was covered by Toilolo.

Ryan has completed 13 of 20 passes for 181 yards with a touchdown. Julio Jones has three catches for 54 yards. Freeman has nine carries for 53 yards.

Jameis Winston is 13-of-15 for 120 yards and a touchdown. Howard had a 30-yard touchdown catch before leaving. Barber has nine carries for 29 yards.