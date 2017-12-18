Falcons score first on Justin Hardy touchdown

AP

The Packers can’t like how the Monday night game has started. A Falcons’ victory eliminates Green Bay from the playoff race, so the Packers have a strong rooting interest.

The Falcons, who went three-and-out on their first series, scored first. Matt Ryan completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Justin Hardy, giving Atlanta a 7-0 lead with 6:54 remaining in the first quarter.

The Bucs, who are missing their two best defensive players with Lavonte David and Gerald McCoy inactive, had only 10 players on the field on the touchdown pass.

It was a nine-play, 62-yard drive for Atlanta.

Ryan has completed 6 of 8 passes for 65 yards with the touchdown. Julio Jones, who shredded the Bucs last month with 12 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns, has one catch for 8 yards after two drives.